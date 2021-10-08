GBP/USD reaches fresh weekly highs around 1.3650 on a weaker US Nonfarm Payrolls

- The British pound is gaining in the week, after four consecutive weeks on the red.
- The market sentiment is a mixed bag, after a dismal US employment report.
- The US Nonfarm Payrolls came at 194,000, severely lower than expected.
The GBP/USD climbs on the back of a weaker than expected US employment report, advancing 0.12%, is trading at 1.3637 during the New York session at the time of writing. Earlier in the European session, the cable dropped to a daily low of 1.3588 on previous price action ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
In the aftermath of the US employment report, the market sentiment is a mixed bag, as witnessed by major European and American stock indices, split between gainers and losers. Meanwhile, the greenback is down 0.17%, as portrayed by the US Dollar Index (DXY), clinging to 94.05.
The US 10-year benchmark note rate is rising three and a half basis points, sitting at 1.60%, putting a lid to the GBP/USD, despite a weaker buck
US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations hugely
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the Nonfarm Payrolls report for September. The reading at 194,000, was worse than the 500,000 estimated by most analysts, complicating a potential bond tapering decision by the Federal Reserve to reduce the pandemic-era stimulus.
In the last monetary policy meeting, Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell said that “a reasonably good employment report” for September would be needed to meet that test.
The positive of the report is that the unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.1%.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the daily chart, the GBP/USD is approaching near Tuesday’s highs at 1.3648. A daily break above the latter could pave the way for further gains. The first resistance level would be 1.3700. A breach of that level would expose key essentials supply zones at the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.3750, followed by the 100 and the 200-DMA’s confluence around 1.3845.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48, slightly flat, but below the 50-midline, suggesting some downward pressure on the pair.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3637
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.362
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3667
|Daily SMA50
|1.3749
|Daily SMA100
|1.3851
|Daily SMA200
|1.3845
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3638
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3571
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3729
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3581
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3677
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3716
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
