Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD loses patience on Brexit impasse [Video]

GBP/USD re-challenges a familiar topside line [Video]
GBPUSD has been struggling to claim the 1.3400 level and the familiar upper ascending line over the past week, which once again managed to resist bullish forces. Encouragingly, the red Tenkan-sen line and the 78.6% Fibonacci of the short 1.3481 – 1.2674 downleg came immediately to the rescue around 1.3315, providing another opportunity to the bulls. The recent rebound in the RSI and the soft bounce in the MACD, which is currently pushing efforts to return above its red signal line, keep the short-term bias on the positive side. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound loses patience on Brexit impasse, white smoke needed as new steam
December is here and with it the expiration of the transition period at year-end. While turning the page into the last month of the year terminated technical flows into the dollar, the pound is under pressure as Brexit talks have yet to result in a deal.
GBP/USD temporarily surpassed 1.34 as the safe-haven greenback came under fresh pressure. Optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine returned after Moderan announced final upbeat results from its coronavirus vaccine and as regulators are set to approve an emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Upbeat UK data lift cable for renewed attack at key 1.34 resistance
Cable regained traction and jumped towards key 1.34 resistance zone after three days in red and brief pullback being contained by rising 10DMA (currently at 1.3321).
Sterling maintains positive tone on improved risk sentiment over vaccine hopes, with fears on probability of no agreement in Brexit trade talks, having so far minor negative impact on bulls. Upbeat UK HPI data added to positive tone in early European trading on Tuesday.
Short-term price action is holding at the upper side of bullish channel from 1.2675 (23 Sep low), supported by daily studies in full bullish setup and underpinned by November's big bullish monthly candle (the pair was up 3% in Nov). Read more...
EUR/USD holds near 1.20 despite EZ inflation miss
EUR/USD has resumed its gains. Optimism about a vaccine and stimulus hopes are weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The US ISM MAnufacturing PMI and Fed Chair Powell's testimony are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.34 amid Brexit headlines, dollar weakness
GBP/USD has retreated from the 1.34 level as EU and UK negotiators are sending mixed messages about the chances for a Brexit deal can be clinched this week despite sticking points.
XAU/USD’s rebound stalls below $1800 ahead of US data, Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) stalls its rebound from five-month lows of $1765 in the European session this Tuesday, as the 100-hourly moving average (HMA) guards the immediate upside near $1797.
Forex Today: New month, fresh market gains, PMIs, Powell's testimony and Brexit eyed
Markets have resumed their gains and the dollar is on the back foot once again as the dust settles from end-of-month flows. Optimism about vaccines and Brexit counter concerns from Powell and Yellen about the US economy.
