Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD loses patience on Brexit impasse [Video]

GBP/USD re-challenges a familiar topside line [Video]

GBPUSD has been struggling to claim the 1.3400 level and the familiar upper ascending line over the past week, which once again managed to resist bullish forces. Encouragingly, the red Tenkan-sen line and the 78.6% Fibonacci of the short 1.3481 – 1.2674 downleg came immediately to the rescue around 1.3315, providing another opportunity to the bulls. The recent rebound in the RSI and the soft bounce in the MACD, which is currently pushing efforts to return above its red signal line, keep the short-term bias on the positive side.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound loses patience on Brexit impasse, white smoke needed as new steam

December is here and with it the expiration of the transition period at year-end. While turning the page into the last month of the year terminated technical flows into the dollar, the pound is under pressure as Brexit talks have yet to result in a deal.

GBP/USD temporarily surpassed 1.34 as the safe-haven greenback came under fresh pressure. Optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine returned after Moderan announced final upbeat results from its coronavirus vaccine and as regulators are set to approve an emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

GBP/USD outlook: Upbeat UK data lift cable for renewed attack at key 1.34 resistance

Cable regained traction and jumped towards key 1.34 resistance zone after three days in red and brief pullback being contained by rising 10DMA (currently at 1.3321).

Sterling maintains positive tone on improved risk sentiment over vaccine hopes, with fears on probability of no agreement in Brexit trade talks, having so far minor negative impact on bulls. Upbeat UK HPI data added to positive tone in early European trading on Tuesday.

Short-term price action is holding at the upper side of bullish channel from 1.2675 (23 Sep low), supported by daily studies in full bullish setup and underpinned by November's big bullish monthly candle (the pair was up 3% in Nov).