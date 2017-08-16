GBP/USD rangebound below 1.29 ahead of UK jobs

GBP/USD rangebound below 1.29 ahead of UK jobsBy Pablo Piovano
The Sterling is exchanging gains with losses vs. the greenback on Wednesday, prompting GBP/USD to extend the sideline theme below 1.2900 the figure and ahead of the UK’s job report.
GBP/USD stays near 5-week lows
Cable remains vulnerable for the time being, navigating the area of multi-week lows in sub-1.2900 levels after disappointing July’s UK inflation figures released yesterday.
Adding to the pair’s weakness, the greenback has started the week on a solid footing, quickly leaving behind Friday’s CPI readings and moving higher on better-than-expected retail sales figures during last month.
Looking ahead, UK’s jobs report is next on tap across the Channel, while building permits, housing starts and the more relevant FOMC minutes are all due in the US calendar.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is losing 0.05% at 1.2864 and a break below 1.2846 (low Aug.15) would open the door to 1.2808 (low Jul.12) and finally 1.2747 (76.4% Fibo of 1.2587-1.3266). On the flip side, the next resistance aligns at 1.2927 (50% Fibo of 1.2587-1.3266) followed by 1.2989 (10-day sma) and finally 1.3007 (38.2% Fibo of 1.2587-1.3266).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.