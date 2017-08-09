GBP/USD rally faces resistance at 1.3162 – Commerzbank

GBP/USD rally faces resistance at 1.3162 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
Cable’s ongoing up move should find initial resistance in the 1.3160 region, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“GBP/USD continues to recover off the 1.2775/77 support area. The move is expected to find initial resistance at the 78.6% retracement at 1.3162, and this guards the 1.3267 August high. Dips are indicated to hold circa 1.3050/10. Minor support lies at 1.2954 ahead of the 1.2810 longer term channel”.
“The 1.2775/59 support zone consists of the December 2016, late April and late May lows. Below it sits the 50% retracement and 200 day moving average at 1.2688/76”.
“A rise above the 1.3267 current August high would put the 1.3443/1.3502 September 2016 high and the 2009 low on the cards”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.