GBP/USD rallies back over 1.2600 after Fed slashes rate outlook, sees 75 basis points of rate cuts in 2024

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • GBP/USD rebounds from the day’s lows to chalk in a new daily high as risk appetite flares up.
  • Federal Reserve sees three rate cuts next year, meeting investor expectations in the middle.
  • BoE has its own final rate call of 2023 due early Thursday.

The GBP/USD rallied back over the 1.2600 handle on reaction to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate outlook for 2024. The US Dollar plunged alongside US Treasury yields, with US equities spiking as investors piled back into risk-on bets after the Fed all but formally announced that the rate hike cycle is truly over.

Fed Statement comparison: December vs November

The Federal Reserve sees three 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2024, not as many or as much as markets had been hoping for, but it significantly closes the gap between investor expectations and the Fed’s stance from its previous rate call.

Markets will now be focusing on the Fed’s press conference, headed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and scheduled for 30 minutes after the rate release.

The Bank of England (BoE) makes one last appearance for the year early Thursday. The UK’s central bank is broadly expected to stand pat on interest rates at 5.25% alongside the BoE’s latest Meeting Minutes and its Monetary Policy Report, all slated for 12:00 GMT Thursday.

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

The GBP/USD rallied into a fresh high for Wednesday, testing 1.2620 following the Fed rate statement, drawing the pair into near-term highs and breaking over the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.2590.

Intraday action remains close to familiar consolidation levels, but the GBP/USD is testing into the topside after remaining stuck in a rough near-term channel just above the 200-day SMA, rising into the major 1.2500 price handle.

The GBP/USD remains down one and a third percent from late November’s swing high of 1.2733.

GBP/USD Hourly Chart

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Fed FAQs

What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

GBP/USD Technical Levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.251
Today Daily Change -0.0060
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 1.257
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2568
Daily SMA50 1.2358
Daily SMA100 1.2458
Daily SMA200 1.2492
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2616
Previous Daily Low 1.2514
Previous Weekly High 1.2724
Previous Weekly Low 1.2502
Previous Monthly High 1.2733
Previous Monthly Low 1.2096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2577
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2553
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2517
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2465
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2416
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2619
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2668
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.272

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

Fed holds rates, Powell affirms policy pivot – LIVE

Fed holds rates, Powell affirms policy pivot – LIVE

The US Federal Reserve left the policy rate unchanged, as expected, after the December meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, the so-called dot plot, signaled 75 bps rate cuts in 2024. Fed Chair Powell responds to media questions. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD approaches 1.0900 amid Powell's speech

EUR/USD approaches 1.0900 amid Powell's speech

EUR/USD is gathering upside traction toward 1.0900 in the American session. as traders assess Fed Chair Powell's comments. The Federal Reserve held key interest rates steady but the Dot Plot chart points to rate cuts next year, affirming dovish expectations, weighing on the US Dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises further above 1.2600 after Fed affirms policy pivot

GBP/USD rises further above 1.2600 after Fed affirms policy pivot

After testing 1.2500, GBP/USD is staging a solid comeback beyond 1.2600 after a dovish Fed pause crushed the US Dollar across the board. The Fed left the policy rates unchanged while signaling 75 bps rate cuts next year. Powell sounds dovish so far. 

GBP/USD News

Gold holds firmer above $2,000 on dovish Fed pause, Powell

Gold holds firmer above $2,000 on dovish Fed pause, Powell

Gold extended the rebound above the $2,000 barrier on Wednesday. The Fed stood pat on the interest rates but the updated forecasts projected three rate cuts in 2024, which smashed the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Powell fails to inspire USD buyers. 

Gold News

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust premium hits 29-month high even after Bitcoin price falls to $41,000

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust premium hits 29-month high even after Bitcoin price falls to $41,000

As Bitcoin price increased this past month, it brought significant profits to its investors. This included not just retail but also institutional investors and companies such as MicroStrategy, Tesla and others that hold crypto assets. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures