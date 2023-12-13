Share:

GBP/USD rebounds from the day’s lows to chalk in a new daily high as risk appetite flares up.

Federal Reserve sees three rate cuts next year, meeting investor expectations in the middle.

BoE has its own final rate call of 2023 due early Thursday.

The GBP/USD rallied back over the 1.2600 handle on reaction to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate outlook for 2024. The US Dollar plunged alongside US Treasury yields, with US equities spiking as investors piled back into risk-on bets after the Fed all but formally announced that the rate hike cycle is truly over.

Fed Statement comparison: December vs November

The Federal Reserve sees three 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2024, not as many or as much as markets had been hoping for, but it significantly closes the gap between investor expectations and the Fed’s stance from its previous rate call.

Markets will now be focusing on the Fed’s press conference, headed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and scheduled for 30 minutes after the rate release.

The Bank of England (BoE) makes one last appearance for the year early Thursday. The UK’s central bank is broadly expected to stand pat on interest rates at 5.25% alongside the BoE’s latest Meeting Minutes and its Monetary Policy Report, all slated for 12:00 GMT Thursday.

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

The GBP/USD rallied into a fresh high for Wednesday, testing 1.2620 following the Fed rate statement, drawing the pair into near-term highs and breaking over the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.2590.

Intraday action remains close to familiar consolidation levels, but the GBP/USD is testing into the topside after remaining stuck in a rough near-term channel just above the 200-day SMA, rising into the major 1.2500 price handle.

The GBP/USD remains down one and a third percent from late November’s swing high of 1.2733.

GBP/USD Hourly Chart

GBP/USD Daily Chart