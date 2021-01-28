GBP/USD rallies back above 1.3700 as USD wanes, with GBP leads the G10 gains

- GBP/USD has rallied in recent trade to back above the 1.3700 level from earlier lows underneath 1.3650.
- An improvement in risk appetite helped the pair by driving USD lower.
GBP/USD has rallied in recent trade to back above the 1.3700 level from earlier lows underneath 1.3650. The pair now trades with gains of about 0.3% or around 45 pips on the day and GBP is amongst the top three best performing G10 currencies on the day.
Driving the day
Risk appetite took a turn for the better in wake of better-than-expected weekly initial jobless claims data (which showed claims dropping to 847K from 914K, below expectations for a reading of 875K) and inline with expectations preliminary Q4 GDP reading (GDP grew at an annualised rate of 4.0% in the final quarter of 2020). In truth, though the timing of the improvement in risk appetite, which saw USD drop (and GBP/USD rise) and stocks rally, coincided with the US data releases, it does not seem to have been caused by them. Indeed, the GDP number was merely a confirmation of expectations that the growth rate of the US economy decelerated sharply into the end of 2020 and the initial jobless claims number, though better than expected, is still very high by historical standards.
Rather, the move appears to coincide with a rally in precious metals markets, which seemed to have been triggered by speculation that retail traders who had been focusing on pumping stocks like GameStop were now turning their focus to silver (and silver miners). Indeed, retail brokers have tightened trading restrictions on favourite retail “short-squeeze” stocks such as GameStop and their stock prices are falling. This might be helping broader equity market sentiment, given that traders yesterday were talking about how hedge funds that were being hurt by the short-squeeze were being forced to sell profitable long positions in larger-cap stocks.
UK fundamentals
In terms of domestic UK fundamentals, there hasn’t been too much of note today. Yet GBP is one of the best-performing currencies in the G10 (lagging only SEK and NOK). Market commentators are likely to suggest that the ongoing support for sterling versus its peers is as a result of the “vaccine trade”; i.e. the notion that, given its more efficient mass vaccination efforts, the UK is likely to attain herd immunity well before the likes of the EU and even US, meaning it can reopen its economy faster and thus enjoy a faster economic recovery.
Note that vaccine protectionism from the EU represents a threat to this narrative; angered at production delays in AstraZeneca’s EU vaccine making facilities and angered at the company’s refusal to divert vaccines made in the UK to the EU, the bloc is threatening to clamp down on vaccine exports. This could affect Pfizer vaccine exports from Belgium to the UK as early as this weekend. Should EU exports to the UK be blocked, forcing the UK to rely on home-produced vaccines, the achievement of herd immunity through the vaccination of 75% of the population could be pushed back by nearly two months, according to data analytics firm Airfinity (cited by the Guardian).
The criteria for blocking exports will be published on Friday and the mechanism to actually do it is expected to come a few days later. This will be a development worth watching for GBP that could present some downside risks.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.372
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3682
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3638
|Daily SMA50
|1.35
|Daily SMA100
|1.324
|Daily SMA200
|1.2963
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3697
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3541
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3841
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
