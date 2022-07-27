- GBP/USD rises after the Fed “dovish” 75 bps rate hike.
- Fed Powell opened the door for “another exceptionally” rate hike in following meetings.
- GBP/USD rallied more than 160 pips and hit a daily high at 1.2185 before easing to current price levels.
The British pound extended its gains on Wednesday, post-Fed back-to-back 75 bps rate hike, which lifted the Federal funds rate (FFR) to 2.50%. The central bank conceded that production and spending slowed down, perceived by investors as a slightly “dovish” tilt, without mentioning the “recession” word. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2166, up by 1.12%.
Some remarks from Fed Chair Powell's press conference
At his press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that although commodity prices have eased, there is still upward inflation pressure. He added that “another exceptionally” rate hike may be appropriate while saying that “we are looking for compelling evidence for inflation falling” in the following months.
Jerome Powell added that the central bank would decide monetary policy “meeting by meeting basis” and would not provide forward guidance as before. Powell said that the FOMC sees rate increases in 2023 while adding that the board has not decided when to slow rate hikes.
Summary of the FOMC monetary policy statement
In its monetary policy statement, Fed officials mentioned that spending and production have “softened” but simultaneously said that the labor market is robust. The US central bank noted that inflation remains elevated and has broadened further, emphasizing that the Fed is “strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.”
Meanwhile, policymakers anticipated that additional rate hikes would be “appropriate” and added that the balance sheet reduction would continue as planned in the Plans for Reducing the Size of the Fed’s Balance Sheet, issued in May.
GBP/USD Market’s reaction
The GBP/USD seesawed around 1.2029-88 but rallied once Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell took the stand. The GBP/USD rallied from 1.2029 to 1.2185 for a 160 pip upward move of the major, which it is approaching the 50-day EMA around 1.2232.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2166
|Today Daily Change
|0.0141
|Today Daily Change %
|1.17
|Today daily open
|1.2025
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1988
|Daily SMA50
|1.2239
|Daily SMA100
|1.2553
|Daily SMA200
|1.3013
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.209
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1964
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2064
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1963
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2153
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
