  • GBP/USD finds sellers at 1.3080 and retreats to 1.3020 area.
  • The pound trims gains as risk appetite eases.
  • GBP/USD could still retreat to the mid-1.2800s -–UOB.

The pound sterling is pulling lower on the late North American session on Tuesday, trimming earlier gains after a sharp rally to 1.3080 highs. The pair has given away ground, returning to 1.3020 area as the USD ticks up.

The pound retreats as risk appetite eases

The cable has retreated from session highs, although it remains positive on the day, with a 0.8% rally to extend Monday’s rebound from 1.2855 low. The risk appetite seen on the European and early US sessions seems to be fading, with the US equity indexes coming down from session highs and the US dollar regaining lost ground.

With the Americans heading to the polls, the markets have shrugged off the risk aversion witnessed last week, anticipating a clear Democrat victory which would open the way for a large fiscal stimulus package and thus, weaken the USD on the mid-term.

On the other hand, the lack of news from the Brexit negotiations, which the clock ticking towards the December 31 deadline and the introduction of a one-month lockdown to curb  COVID-19 infections in the UK, seem to have been ignored by the investors, contributing to buoy the GBP.

GBP/USD could still retest the mid-1.2800s - UOB

On the technical domain, the FX analysis team at UOB expects the pound to remain under a mild downside pressure in the near-term and do not discard a retracement to 1.2845 area: “GBP is deemed to be under mild downward pressure and could gravitate towards the major support at 1.2845’. GBP subsequently plummeted to 1.2854 but the decline was short-lived. From here, there is no change in our view and we still see a chance for GBP to test the 1.2845 level. Only a break of 1.3030 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased. Looking forward, the next support below 1.2845 is at 1.2800.”

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3024
Today Daily Change 0.0107
Today Daily Change % 0.83
Today daily open 1.2917
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2981
Daily SMA50 1.2995
Daily SMA100 1.2878
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2943
Previous Daily Low 1.2854
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2888
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2909
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2866
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2816
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2778
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2955
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2993
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3044

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

