GBP/USD: Prospects of Covid-19 cure unable to lift the pound

There is more room to the downside for GBP/USD than to the upside as hopes for a coronavirus cure are insufficient to boost sterling as the cable has other issues to grapple with such as Brexit or geopolitical tensions, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam briefs.
Key quotes
“Dexamethasone, a cheap steroid drug, has shown to reduce mortality from COVID-19 by up to a third according to a broad randomized controlled study conducted by the University of Oxford. That is undoubtedly good news.”
“The UK's coronavirus curve is moving down – yet frustratingly slowly. The government is loosening the lockdown at a snail's pace in comparison to its peers at the continent and demands a 14-day quarantine on incoming visitors– all but killing the tourism sector.”
“Despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson's optimism about accelerating Brexit talks – or ‘putting the tiger in the tank’ in his words – talks may drag on for longer. According to a report in Germany, negotiations will only heat up after the summer.”
“The increase in COVID-19 cases in the US Sn Belt and Beijing is causing concerns. China is also involved in a border clash with India in the remote Galwan valley up in the Himalayas. Efforts to de-escalate are underway and could weaken the safe-haven dollar.”
“Another geopolitical conflict involving nuclear weapons is in the Korean peninsula, where both Pyongyang and Seoul have heightened their rhetoric after the North's bombing of a liaison office on the border. High tensions keep the dollar bid in this case.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades below 1.26 after UK inflation data, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, consolidating losses. UK headline CPI met expectations at 0.5%. Tensions in the Korean peninsula and between China and India are weighing on sentiment. Fed Chair Powell testifies again later in the day.
EUR/USD trades below 1.1270 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13 as coronavirus concerns in the US and China dominate and outweigh optimism for recovery. Eurozone inflation figures and Fed Powell's second day of testimony are on the agenda.
Forex Today: Dollar up as health, geopolitics replace consumer optimism, Powell, COVID-19 data eyed
The market mood is cooling as concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US and China, as well as two geopolitical clashes in Asia replace optimism about a quick recovery of the US economy.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1720 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative through the early European session, albeit remained well within this week's broader trading range.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.