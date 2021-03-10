GBP/USD prints six-day highs above 1.3930 as DXY falls further below 92.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • DXY extends correction, drops below 92.00.
  • GBP/USD moving between 1.3850 and 1.3930, holding onto recent gains.

The GBP/USD climbed further after the beginning of the American session and reached at 1.3933, the highest level since last Thursday. Afterwards, it pulled back toward 1.3900. The move is being driven by the ongoing correction of the US dollar.

After moving sideways for hours, the greenback turned to the downside after US inflation data. The DXY fell to 91.78 as US yields pulled back. The economic data showed no major surprises. The slide of the dollar so far has been limited. Equity prices in Wall Street are rising for the second day in a row. The Dow Jones gains 1.13% and the Nasdaq 1.05%.

The improvement in risk sentiment and US yields are keeping GBP/USD supported while at the same time, the rally seems limited. Attention now turns to the debt auction for the US Treasury Department of $38 billion of 10-year bonds, which could create noise in the bond market.

From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD holds a bullish bias in the short-term. At 1.3900, a key support is seen: a decline below would point to another rejection and could weaken the pound. A key support is located at 1.3850; the slide below would offer signs the rebound from under 1.3800 is over. On a break above 1.3935/40, cable should strengthen the bullish tone.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3922
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.3893
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3935
Daily SMA50 1.3769
Daily SMA100 1.3521
Daily SMA200 1.3183
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3926
Previous Daily Low 1.3802
Previous Weekly High 1.4017
Previous Weekly Low 1.3779
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3878
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3849
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3821
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.375
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3697
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3945
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3997
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4068

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses

EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates. 

GBP/USD News

Gold posts small daily gains following Tuesday's impressive upsurge. US inflation data fails to trigger a market reaction. Investors await the 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1800 GMT.

Gold News

Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.

Read more

After Tuesday's stellar gains markets are looking for further bullish direction on Wednesday. The US 10 year is slightly higher at 1.56% and all eyes will be on Wednesday's 10 Year auction, at 1800 GMT/1400 EST.

Read more

