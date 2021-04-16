GBP/USD prints fresh nine-day highs above 1.3800, holds onto weekly gains

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound gains for the fifth consecutive day versus the US dollar.
  • Supported by a decline of the US dollar, GBP/USD erased last week's losses.

The GBP/USD rose further and climbed to 1.3825 during the American session, reaching the highest level since April 7. Cable remains near the top, supported by a strong performance of the pound and amid risk appetite.

Holding above 1.3800

In one-hour and four-hour charts, GBP/USD is holding above the 1.3800 area. While above, additional gains will remain on the table. The next barrier emerges at 1.3845/50.

On a weekly basis, GBP/USD rebounded from the 20-week simple moving average that stands around 1.3700 and erased last week's losses. The pound so far is having the best weekly performance since early February.

Mixed data in the US

In the US, housing data came in above expectations like retails sales and initial jobless claims numbers on Thursday. The latest report was the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence. The main index rose but below expectations to 86.5, the highest level in a year. Inflation expectations readings climbed.

The US dollar is showing limited price actions across the markets on Friday. The DXY trades around 91.50, modestly lower for the day. US yields are higher on Friday, after the biggest decline in months yesterday. The 10-year stands 1.582%, far from Thursday’s low at 1.52%.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3815
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.3788
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.378
Daily SMA50 1.3863
Daily SMA100 1.3702
Daily SMA200 1.3358
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3809
Previous Daily Low 1.3762
Previous Weekly High 1.3919
Previous Weekly Low 1.367
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3791
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.378
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3763
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3739
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3716
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3811
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3834
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3858

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

