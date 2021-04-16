GBP/USD prints fresh nine-day highs above 1.3800, holds onto weekly gains

- Pound gains for the fifth consecutive day versus the US dollar.
- Supported by a decline of the US dollar, GBP/USD erased last week's losses.
The GBP/USD rose further and climbed to 1.3825 during the American session, reaching the highest level since April 7. Cable remains near the top, supported by a strong performance of the pound and amid risk appetite.
Holding above 1.3800
In one-hour and four-hour charts, GBP/USD is holding above the 1.3800 area. While above, additional gains will remain on the table. The next barrier emerges at 1.3845/50.
On a weekly basis, GBP/USD rebounded from the 20-week simple moving average that stands around 1.3700 and erased last week's losses. The pound so far is having the best weekly performance since early February.
Mixed data in the US
In the US, housing data came in above expectations like retails sales and initial jobless claims numbers on Thursday. The latest report was the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence. The main index rose but below expectations to 86.5, the highest level in a year. Inflation expectations readings climbed.
The US dollar is showing limited price actions across the markets on Friday. The DXY trades around 91.50, modestly lower for the day. US yields are higher on Friday, after the biggest decline in months yesterday. The 10-year stands 1.582%, far from Thursday’s low at 1.52%.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3815
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.3788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.378
|Daily SMA50
|1.3863
|Daily SMA100
|1.3702
|Daily SMA200
|1.3358
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3809
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3762
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3791
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.378
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3739
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.20 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD has retreated from its move toward 1.20 as US data is mixed. Building Permits and Housing Starts beat expectations but Consumer Sentiment missed with 86.5 points. Vaccine news is eyed.
GBP/USD battles 1.38 as US yields halt their falls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, off the highs as US Treasury yields are stabilizing after falling beforehand. US data is mixed. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery and benefitted the commodity. Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-on mood did little to hinder the positive momentum.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.