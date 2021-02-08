GBP/USD Price Analysis: Weekly support holds the bears off

- GBP/USD is trapped between weekly support and resistance.
- Bears may emerge to test below the hourly support once again.
The price of GBP/USD is proving to be stubbornly stuck between the support and resistance on the longer-term time frames which is leaving swing traders on the sidelines.
There are higher risk plays on the lower time frames following a restest of a daily support structure which resulted in a rally. This leaves a bearish prospect on the hourly time frame on a break of hourly support.
GBP/USD weekly chart
The price is holding above weekly support.
Daily chart
The market has painted a W-formation on the charts which would be expected to draw in the bears to test the neckline of the formation.
Hourly charts
As can be seen, the price has already tested the area.
If the price breaks this meanwhile support, then bears can target a fuller test of the 38.2% Fibonacci of the hourly bullish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades around 0.7700 aims higher
Receding demand for the American currency and record highs in Wall Street pushed AUD/USD higher. The pair holds on to gains ahead of NAB’s Business Confidence.
Gold: Buyers beware of stubborn USD bulls
At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,836.00 and up some 1.27% on the day, so far, with the US dollar on the back foot to start the week following last week's disappointment in the US Nonfarm Payrolls economic event.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): Shares correct lower as focus remains on merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) extended its slide after opening in the negative territory and touched a session low of $32.66 before staging a modest rebound.
Dogecoin price on the verge of a pullback to $0.06 as indicator flashes sell signals
The best performing ‘meme’ cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, has surged again in the past 24 hours touching $0.084 and potentially forming a double top in the short-term. It seems that the digital asset is poised for a short-term correction before another potential leg up.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.