GBP/USD Price Analysis: Weekly marubozu suggests the bears are in control

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD's weekly candlestick pattern is painting a bearish picture. 
  • The bears could challenge support below 1.28 in the near-term. 

The path of least resistance for GBP/USD is to the downside. 

The pair created a big red marubozu candle last week, which comprises a long body and little or no shadows,  a sign the bears remained in control from the start to finish. 

It is reflective of strong bearish sentiment and often precedes notable price sell-offs. 

Last week's marubozu candle also marked a downside break of the support at 1.2904 (December low). 

That alongside the below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day relative strength index suggests scope for a deeper slide to 1.2769 (November low). 

Currently, the pair is trading at 1.2913, having defended the 50-day average on Monday. The bounce from key average could be short-lived, as the weekly chart is reporting strong bearish conditions. 

The bearish bias will be invalidated only if the pair ends the current week above the previous week's high of 1.3201.

Weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2914
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2911
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3033
Daily SMA50 1.3079
Daily SMA100 1.2903
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2947
Previous Daily Low 1.2872
Previous Weekly High 1.3184
Previous Weekly Low 1.2882
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2918
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2901
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2873
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2835
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2798
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2948
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2985
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3023

 

 

AUD/USD ignores below-forecast NAB data, eyes gains on bull RSI divergence

AUD/USD is showing signs of life and could gain altitude during the day ahead. To start with, the pair has barely moved in response to the dismal data released a few minutes before press time.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls stepping in as USD remains in demand, 110 handle targeted

USD/JPY ranged between 109.65 and 109.85 overnight and is currently trading between 109.81 in a tight range ahead of major events. The market remains in a risk-off mode which is supportive of the yen.

USD/JPY News

Euro Hits 4 Month Lows, Six Straight Days of Losses

Investors have been selling euros since the beginning of the month.  Granted there's been only six days of trading, the consistency is worrying. The sell-off in EUR/USD took the pair to its weakest level in 4 months.

Read more

WTI: Skidding along the bottom of 2020 downtrend

The price of a barrel of oil, West Texas Intermediate crude,(WTI) has been trapped in a narrow range and skidding along the bottom of this year's downtrend in the $49 handle. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $49.74.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

