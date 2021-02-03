GBP/USD Price Analysis: Weekly chart signals indecision, 1.36 is crucial support

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD's weekly chart shows indecision and bull fatigue. 
  • A close below 1.36 woukld imply a temporary reversal lower. 

The GBP/USD market looks to have turned indecisive. 

The long upper and lower wicks attached to the current and the preceding weekly candle indicate both bulls and the bears are unwilling to lead the price action. 

These candles also imply bull fatigue, given they have appeared following a solid rally from 1.28 to 1.38. 

As such, the immediate bullish bias stands neutralized. If the pair finds acceptance under 1.36 – the level defended since last week – the bull fatigue signaled by the weekly candles would gain credence, and a more substantial selling pressure may be seen. 

On the higher side, the weekly high of 1.3758 is the level to beat for the bulls. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Neutral, bull fatigue

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3669
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.366
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3649
Daily SMA50 1.353
Daily SMA100 1.3274
Daily SMA200 1.2988
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.371
Previous Daily Low 1.3611
Previous Weekly High 1.3759
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3649
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3672
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3611
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3562
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3512
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.371
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.376
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3809

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD regains bids above 0.76 post-RBA Lowe, China's Services PMI

AUD/USD regains bids above 0.76 post-RBA Lowe, China's Services PMI

AUD/USD jumps back on the bids above 0.7600 after the RBA Governor Lowe's comments and upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI data. The aussie holds the higher ground amid broad-based US dollar retreat, in response to the US stimulus optimism. 

AUD/USD News

Silver looks to regain $27.00 after the recent pump-and-dump

Silver looks to regain $27.00 after the recent pump-and-dump

Silver consolidates Tuesday’s loses, the biggest in six month, while bouncing off weekly bottom. The white metal dropped the most since August the previous day while reversing Monday’s rally on market frenzy.

Read more

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels

Dogecoin had one of the biggest cryptocurrency pumps in less than 48 hours jumping by 1,100% to a new all-time high of $0.087 reaching a total market capitalization of over $9 BL. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%.

Read more

GameStop just plunged another 50% but a movie is on the way

GameStop just plunged another 50% but a movie is on the way

The short squeeze in GameStop is over buy hey, there's a movie coming right up. GameStop fell all the way to $74 from a short squeeze high on January 28 of $483.00. That's a 4-day intraday high to low decline of 84.7%.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains

DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures