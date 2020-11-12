GBP/USD Price Analysis: Wednesday’s spinning top portray traders’ indecision above 1.3200

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD keeps bounce off 1.3191 to combat the previous day’s pullback from 10-week top.
  • Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful but corrective move towards October top, 10-day EMA can’t be ruled out.

GBP/USD keeps the latest recovery moves around 1.3220 during Thursday’s Asian session. The Cable rose to the highest since early September the previous day, before declining to 1.3191. This formed a bearish spinning top candlestick on the daily chart, which in turn probes the bulls.

Even so, MACD flashes bullish signals and the pair remains well past the immediate EMA support.

As a result, the quote’s pullback towards the nearby rests, namely October’s peak surrounding 1.3175 and then to the 10-day EMA level of 1.3136, becomes expected. Though, any more weakness will be tamed by the early October top and the late-August lows near 1.3065/60.

On the contrary, 1.3280 and the 1.3300 threshold can offer immediate upside barriers to the GBP/USD buyers ahead of pushing them towards challenging the recent multi-day high of 1.3313.

Should there be a clear upside beyond 1.3313, the September high of 1.3480/85 will be on the bulls’ radars.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3224
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 1.3216
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3038
Daily SMA50 1.2973
Daily SMA100 1.2925
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3314
Previous Daily Low 1.3192
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2854
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3238
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3267
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3168
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3119
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3046
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3289
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3362
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3411

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

