GBP/USD Price Analysis: Wednesday’s spinning top portray traders’ indecision above 1.3200

- GBP/USD keeps bounce off 1.3191 to combat the previous day’s pullback from 10-week top.
- Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful but corrective move towards October top, 10-day EMA can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD keeps the latest recovery moves around 1.3220 during Thursday’s Asian session. The Cable rose to the highest since early September the previous day, before declining to 1.3191. This formed a bearish spinning top candlestick on the daily chart, which in turn probes the bulls.
Even so, MACD flashes bullish signals and the pair remains well past the immediate EMA support.
As a result, the quote’s pullback towards the nearby rests, namely October’s peak surrounding 1.3175 and then to the 10-day EMA level of 1.3136, becomes expected. Though, any more weakness will be tamed by the early October top and the late-August lows near 1.3065/60.
On the contrary, 1.3280 and the 1.3300 threshold can offer immediate upside barriers to the GBP/USD buyers ahead of pushing them towards challenging the recent multi-day high of 1.3313.
Should there be a clear upside beyond 1.3313, the September high of 1.3480/85 will be on the bulls’ radars.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3224
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.3216
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3038
|Daily SMA50
|1.2973
|Daily SMA100
|1.2925
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3314
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3192
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3238
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3046
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3411
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Wavers below 0.7300 as covid worries combat vaccine news, stimulus hopes
AUD/USD pokes upper-end of the recent range between 0.7260 and 0.7280. Market sentiment stays mixed as a rise in US cases, hospitalizations probe expectations of virus vaccine, more stimulus. Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations, US inflation, jobless claims can entertain traders.
USD/JPY: Ignores mixed catalysts to stay firm above 105.00
USD/JPY remains positive near the three-week top flashed on Wednesday. Market sentiment stays mixed alike the recently flashed second-tier data from Japan. Hopes of further stimulus, virus vaccine combat the jump in the US infections.
Gold awaits fresh clues to break the monotony below $1,900
Gold prices trade mixed near the September lows, probed on Monday. Risk catalysts remain mostly sluggish as virus woes combat vaccine hopes. Expectations of further monetary easing, absence of a push towards ...
WTI: Consolidates recent gains on weekly trend line break
WTI bounces off weekly horizontal line, keeps support breakdown. The energy benchmark extends corrective pullback after breaking an ascending support line from Monday, but staying above the immediate horizontal rest-line.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.