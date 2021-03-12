GBP/USD Price Analysis: Weakens further below 1.3900 mark amid broad-based USD strength

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed some heavy selling near the 1.4000 mark amid resurgent USD demand.
  • Weakness below the 23.6% Fibo. level has shifted the bias back in favour of bearish traders.
  • Any attempted recovery beyond the 1.3900 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading near two-day lows, around the 1.3875-80 region.

A sudden spike in the US Treasury bond yields provided a strong lift to the US dollar and prompted some fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair. Apart from this, Friday's softer UK macro data weighed on the British pound and further contributed to the pair's intraday downfall.

From a technical perspective, this week's goodish positive move from near one-month lows faltered near the key 1.4000 psychological mark. The mentioned level marks the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.4243-1.3779 downfall and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Meanwhile, sustained weakness below the 1.3900 mark and a subsequent breakthrough the 23.6% Fibo. level might have shifted the bias back in favour of bearish traders. However, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to confirm the negative outlook and warrant some caution.

Hence, any further decline might attract some dip-buying near the 1.3835-30 horizontal zone. Failure to defend the mentioned support will reaffirm the bearish bias and turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to break below the 1.3800 mark and retest monthly lows, near the 1.3780-75 region.

On the flip side, attempted recovery moves might now confront resistance near the 1.3900 mark (100/200-hour SMAs confluence). Any further positive move will now be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 1.3930-35 supply zone.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3873
Today Daily Change -0.0119
Today Daily Change % -0.85
Today daily open 1.3992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3948
Daily SMA50 1.3781
Daily SMA100 1.3538
Daily SMA200 1.3197
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3996
Previous Daily Low 1.3919
Previous Weekly High 1.4017
Previous Weekly Low 1.3779
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3966
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3948
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3942
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3892
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4019
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4046
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4095

 

 

