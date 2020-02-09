GBP/USD Price Analysis: Weak below 100-day SMA

- GBP/USD trades below 100-day SMA for the first time since October 10, 2019, nears 10-week low.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement acts as the immediate support, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA could challenge bears afterward.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot while taking rounds to 1.2890 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently slipped below 100-day SMA for the first time from early-October, which in turn highlights 50% Fibonacci retracement of its October-December rise as the immediate support.
During the quote’s break below 1.2855 nearby rest-point, November 2019 low of 1.2770 can entertain the bears ahead of the key 1.2700-1.2695 support zone that includes 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA.
Should there be any further weakness past-1.2695, the pair’s plunge to sub-1.2600 area can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond 100-day SMA level of 1.2900 will have multiple nearby upside barriers around 1.2950/55 and then 1.3000.
Though, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and December 31, 2019 high, at 1.3205 and 1.3285 respectively, will be the key resistances to watch beyond 1.3000.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2889
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3037
|Daily SMA50
|1.3079
|Daily SMA100
|1.2898
|Daily SMA200
|1.2694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.296
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2882
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3184
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2882
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2912
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.293
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
