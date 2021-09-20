GBP/USD Price Analysis: Upside needs validation above 1.3670

- GBP/USD nurses the losses on Tuesday following the previous day’s rout.
- Price shows resilience near 1.3650, lacks conviction for strong upside movement.
- Momentum oscillator slips below midline turns negative.
GBP/USD takes a breather after the previous session’s heavy sell-off. The pair dropped below 1.3650 in a more than 100-pips movement. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3660, up 0.03% for the day.
GBP/USD daily chart
After testing the high of 1.3913 on September 14, the GBP/USD pair lost momentum and continued with its existing short-term downside trend.
Furthermore, the spot trades below the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which confirms the pressured movement for the pair at least in the short term.
Having said that, if the price is sustained below the intraday low, it could move back to the 1.3640 horizontal support level followed by the monthly low made on August 20 at 1.3602.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator slips below the midline. This would mean that the bears would easily take out the low of 1.3572 made on July 20.
Alternatively, on the reversal side the immediate resistance appears at the 1.2700 psychological level.
GBP/USD bulls above the key level would be encouraged to retest the previous day high of 1.3752, and then the 1.3800 horizontal resistance level.
GBP/USD additiona levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3659
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|1.3741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3788
|Daily SMA50
|1.3805
|Daily SMA100
|1.3912
|Daily SMA200
|1.3837
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3813
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3728
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3913
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.378
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
