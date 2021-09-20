GBP/USD Price Analysis: Upside needs validation above 1.3670

  • GBP/USD nurses the losses on Tuesday following the previous day’s rout.
  • Price shows resilience near 1.3650, lacks conviction for strong upside movement.
  • Momentum oscillator slips below midline turns negative.

GBP/USD takes a breather after the previous session’s heavy sell-off. The pair dropped below 1.3650 in a more than 100-pips movement. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3660, up 0.03% for the day.

GBP/USD daily chart

After testing the high of 1.3913 on September 14, the GBP/USD pair lost momentum and continued with its existing short-term downside trend.

Furthermore, the spot trades below the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which confirms the pressured movement for the pair at least in the short term.

Having said that, if the price is sustained below the intraday low, it could move back to the 1.3640 horizontal support level followed by the monthly low made on August 20 at 1.3602. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator slips below the midline. This would mean that the bears would easily take out the low of 1.3572 made on July 20.

Alternatively, on the reversal side the immediate resistance appears at the 1.2700 psychological level.

GBP/USD bulls above the key level would be encouraged to retest the previous day high of 1.3752, and then the 1.3800 horizontal resistance level.

GBP/USD additiona levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3659
Today Daily Change -0.0082
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 1.3741
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3788
Daily SMA50 1.3805
Daily SMA100 1.3912
Daily SMA200 1.3837
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3813
Previous Daily Low 1.3728
Previous Weekly High 1.3913
Previous Weekly Low 1.3728
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.376
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.378
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3708
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3676
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3624
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3793
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3845
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3878

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

