GBP/USD Price Analysis: Upside momentum fizzles near one-month high

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD trades near the monthly high after successfully breaching 100-day EMA.
  • 200-day EMA, April top on the bulls’ radars during the further upside.
  • A three-week-old support line restricts immediate declines.

GBP/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.2505, up 0.10% on a day, after visiting May month’s high amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday.

While the pair’s ability to break 100-day EMA keeps the buyers hopeful, further upside becomes less likely unless the quote crosses 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of March month fall.

Should there be a daily closing beyond 1.2520, a 200-day EMA level around 1.2615, followed by April month top near 1.2645, could lure the bulls.

Meanwhile, a downside break below 100-day EMA level of 1.2500 could fetch the quote to Friday’s top near 1.2395.

However, the pair’s further declines will be restricted by 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2308 and an ascending trend line from May 18 to around 1.2265.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2515
Today Daily Change 21 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 1.2494
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2288
Daily SMA50 1.2341
Daily SMA100 1.2578
Daily SMA200 1.267
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2507
Previous Daily Low 1.2326
Previous Weekly High 1.2394
Previous Weekly Low 1.2164
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2261
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2197
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2558
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2623
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2739

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD stays below 0.6800 on upbeat Australian data, RBA in focus

AUD/USD stays below 0.6800 on upbeat Australian data, RBA in focus

AUD/USD posts minor losses just under the 0.68 handle despite the upbeat Australian macro news, as the bulls remain cautious ahead of the RBA monetary policy decision. The risk-on mood and broad USD weakness underpin the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY steady in Tokyo, awaits next catalyst

USD/JPY steady in Tokyo, awaits next catalyst

USD/JPY holding ground, as equities remain better bid. Risk sentiment biased positive from the off for the starting sessions this week despite the pending risks and blatant negative for economic growth stemming from the coronavirus lockdowns. 

USD/JPY News

WTI snaps three-day winning streak, under $36.00, ahead of API data

WTI snaps three-day winning streak, under $36.00, ahead of API data

WTI remains pressured after stepping back from $35.90. The energy benchmark defies the previous three-day rise from $31.33 while stepping back from $35.90. API Weekly Crude Oil Stock, geopolitical headlines will be the key.

Oil News

Gold: Bulls cheer immediate rising channel, aim for $1,753

Gold: Bulls cheer immediate rising channel, aim for $1,753

Gold prices print four-day winning streak to probe $1,740. A four-day-old ascending trend channel formation and sustained trading above 200-HMA keeps buyers hopeful. $1,710 offers key support ahead of Wednesday’s low.

Gold News

AUD climbs to 3 month highs ahead of RBA: What to expect

AUD climbs to 3 month highs ahead of RBA: What to expect

The best performing currency today was the AUD which rose approximately 1% ahead of the RBA’s monetary policy announcement. When the RBA met in May, the AUD rallied despite the central bank’s commitment to doing what is necessary to support jobs.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures