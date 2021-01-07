GBP/USD Price Analysis: Up 25 pips but trades in a familiar range

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD trades higher on Thursday but is still stuck in the three-day range of 1.3538-1.37. 
  • A range breakdown would open the doors for a test of SMA support. 

GBP/USD is currently trading near 1.3625, having found bids near 1.3620 early today. 

While the pair has gained roughly 25 pips, it is still trapped in the range of 1.3538-1.37 established over the past three days. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also indicating indecision or range play with a triangle pattern. 

A close above 1.37 would signal a continuation of the rally from the September low of 1.2675 and create room for a rally to at least 1.3862 (range breakout target). 

Alternatively, a downside break would open the doors for the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, currently at 1.3329.

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3629
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.3609
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3498
Daily SMA50 1.3343
Daily SMA100 1.3175
Daily SMA200 1.287
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3671
Previous Daily Low 1.3539
Previous Weekly High 1.3686
Previous Weekly Low 1.343
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.359
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3621
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3542
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3474
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3409
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3674
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3739
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3806

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

