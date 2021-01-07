GBP/USD Price Analysis: Up 25 pips but trades in a familiar range

GBP/USD trades higher on Thursday but is still stuck in the three-day range of 1.3538-1.37.

A range breakdown would open the doors for a test of SMA support.

GBP/USD is currently trading near 1.3625, having found bids near 1.3620 early today.

While the pair has gained roughly 25 pips, it is still trapped in the range of 1.3538-1.37 established over the past three days. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also indicating indecision or range play with a triangle pattern.

A close above 1.37 would signal a continuation of the rally from the September low of 1.2675 and create room for a rally to at least 1.3862 (range breakout target).

Alternatively, a downside break would open the doors for the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, currently at 1.3329.

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels