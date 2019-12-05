GBP/USD price analysis: Unstoppable Pound challenges the 1.3150 level

- The cable remains strongly bullish while trading at seven-month highs.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3150 resistance.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3138
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2902
|Daily SMA50
|1.2753
|Daily SMA100
|1.2514
|Daily SMA200
|1.2698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3121
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2983
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2952
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2827
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3068
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2931
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3208
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3294
