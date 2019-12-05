GBP/USD price analysis: Unstoppable Pound challenges the 1.3150 level

By Flavio Tosti
  • The cable remains strongly bullish while trading at seven-month highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3150 resistance.
   
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
After November’s consolidation, the market eventually broke to the upside climbing to levels not seen since early May of this year.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is rising sharply to the upside while above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). As the buyers remain in full in control, the spot will likely attempt to break the 1.3150 resistance. The next levels on the way up are seen at the 1.3211 and 1.3243 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is evolving above the main SMAs. Support is seen at the 1.3122, 1.3074 and 1.3026 price levels.
 
  
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3138
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.3104
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2902
Daily SMA50 1.2753
Daily SMA100 1.2514
Daily SMA200 1.2698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3121
Previous Daily Low 1.2983
Previous Weekly High 1.2952
Previous Weekly Low 1.2827
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3068
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3036
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3018
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2931
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2879
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3156
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3208
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3294

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

