GBP/USD Price Analysis: Tuesday’s Doji need validation from 1.3360

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from yearly low.
  • 10-DMA, monthly resistance line challenge bullish candlestick formation.
  • Bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful around four-month-old support line.

GBP/USD remains sidelined around 1.3300 during Wednesday’s Asian session, after refreshing the 2021 bottom the previous day.

The corrective pullback seems to take clues from Tuesday’s bullish Doji candlestick at the multi-day low. However, bearish MACD signals and convergence of the 10-DMA and one-month-old descending trend line, around 1.3360, challenge the bulls.

Should the quote rises past 1.3360, September’s low around 1.3410 and November 18 swing high close to 1.3515 will be in focus.

Alternatively, a downward sloping trend line from July, near 1.3265, will pause the GBP/USD bears before directing them to the yearly bottom of 1.3194.

During the quote’s weakness past 1.3194, October 2020 top around 1.3175 will precede the latest 2020 trough close to 1.3130 to challenge the pair sellers.

To sum up, GBP/USD remains inside the broad bearish trend despite the latest bullish candlestick formation.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3295
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 1.3301
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3432
Daily SMA50 1.3572
Daily SMA100 1.3684
Daily SMA200 1.3813
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3371
Previous Daily Low 1.3194
Previous Weekly High 1.3457
Previous Weekly Low 1.3278
Previous Monthly High 1.3698
Previous Monthly Low 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3262
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3303
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3465
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3559

 

 

