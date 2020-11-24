GBP/USD Price Analysis: Trims a part of intraday gains, bulls await ascending channel breakout

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD once again stalled the intraday positive move near ascending channel resistance.
  • The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying.
  • A sustained break below the 1.3200 mark is needed to negate the near-term bullish outlook.

The GBP/USD pair trimmed a part of its intraday gains to the 1.3380 region and once again witnessed a modest pullback from the top end of a two-month-old ascending trend-channel. The pair's inability to break through the channel resistance warrants some caution for bullish traders.

However, the fact that the GBP/USD pair has managed to hold above the 1.3310-1.3300 resistance breakpoint, the near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders. Hence, a pullback towards the mentioned resistance-turned-support might still be seen as a buying opportunity.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and further support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels. That said, some follow-through weakness below the 1.3300 mark might prompt some technical selling.

The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the retracement slide towards the 1.3265-60 horizontal support before eventually dropping to test the 1.3200 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate the near-term constructive outlook.

On the flip side, bulls might now wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.3400 mark to confirm a trend-channel breakout. The momentum could then push the GBP/USD pair back towards September monthly swing highs, around the 1.3480 region, en-route the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

GBP/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3338
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.3318
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3133
Daily SMA50 1.3008
Daily SMA100 1.299
Daily SMA200 1.2721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3398
Previous Daily Low 1.3264
Previous Weekly High 1.3312
Previous Weekly Low 1.3166
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3347
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3315
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3255
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3193
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3389
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.346
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3522

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data

EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data

EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, around $1830 area

XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, around $1830 area

Gold maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to pare a part of the early losses to four-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1830 region, down around 0.50% for the day.

Gold news

Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017

Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017

The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980. 

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures