GBP/USD Price Analysis: Trims a part of intraday gains, bulls await ascending channel breakout

- GBP/USD once again stalled the intraday positive move near ascending channel resistance.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying.
- A sustained break below the 1.3200 mark is needed to negate the near-term bullish outlook.
The GBP/USD pair trimmed a part of its intraday gains to the 1.3380 region and once again witnessed a modest pullback from the top end of a two-month-old ascending trend-channel. The pair's inability to break through the channel resistance warrants some caution for bullish traders.
However, the fact that the GBP/USD pair has managed to hold above the 1.3310-1.3300 resistance breakpoint, the near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders. Hence, a pullback towards the mentioned resistance-turned-support might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and further support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels. That said, some follow-through weakness below the 1.3300 mark might prompt some technical selling.
The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the retracement slide towards the 1.3265-60 horizontal support before eventually dropping to test the 1.3200 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate the near-term constructive outlook.
On the flip side, bulls might now wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.3400 mark to confirm a trend-channel breakout. The momentum could then push the GBP/USD pair back towards September monthly swing highs, around the 1.3480 region, en-route the key 1.3500 psychological mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3338
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3133
|Daily SMA50
|1.3008
|Daily SMA100
|1.299
|Daily SMA200
|1.2721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3398
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3166
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3193
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3389
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.346
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3522
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, around $1830 area
Gold maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to pare a part of the early losses to four-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1830 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!