GBP/USD Price Analysis: Trims a part of early recovery gains to 1.2440 area

- GBP/USD stages a goodish intraday bounce from 61.8% Fibo. level support.
- The intraday uptick meets with some fresh supply ahead of the 1.2450 level.
- The set-up supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
The GBP/USD pair found some support near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2076-1.2813 move up and staged a goodish bounce on the first day of a new trading week.
However, the intraday positive move faltered ahead of mid-1.2400s – resistance marked by 50% Fibo. level. The pair has now retreated around 55-60 pips from the daily swing highs and was last seen hovering around the 1.2485 region.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 1-hourly charts have again started drifting into the negative territory. This comes on the back of bearish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts and suggests the loss of intraday momentum.
Sustained weakness below mid-1.2300s will reinforce the bearish outlook and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the fall to the 1.2300 mark before eventually dropping to 1.2260-50 support zone.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a convincing breakthrough the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2440-50 supply zone, before positioning for a move back towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
This is followed by resistance near the 38.2% Fibo. level, which if cleared will negate any near-term negative bias. This, in turn, might lead to a short-covering move and lift the pair back above the 1.2600 round-figure mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.239
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.2348
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2509
|Daily SMA50
|1.2425
|Daily SMA100
|1.2511
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2456
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2344
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2688
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2413
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2309
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2422
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2534
