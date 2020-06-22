GBP/USD Price Analysis: Trims a part of early recovery gains to 1.2440 area

  • GBP/USD stages a goodish intraday bounce from 61.8% Fibo. level support.
  • The intraday uptick meets with some fresh supply ahead of the 1.2450 level.
  • The set-up supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.

The GBP/USD pair found some support near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2076-1.2813 move up and staged a goodish bounce on the first day of a new trading week.

However, the intraday positive move faltered ahead of mid-1.2400s – resistance marked by 50% Fibo. level. The pair has now retreated around 55-60 pips from the daily swing highs and was last seen hovering around the 1.2485 region.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on 1-hourly charts have again started drifting into the negative territory. This comes on the back of bearish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts and suggests the loss of intraday momentum.

Sustained weakness below mid-1.2300s will reinforce the bearish outlook and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the fall to the 1.2300 mark before eventually dropping to 1.2260-50 support zone.

On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a convincing breakthrough the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2440-50 supply zone, before positioning for a move back towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

This is followed by resistance near the 38.2% Fibo. level, which if cleared will negate any near-term negative bias. This, in turn, might lead to a short-covering move and lift the pair back above the 1.2600 round-figure mark.

GBP/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.239
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 1.2348
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2509
Daily SMA50 1.2425
Daily SMA100 1.2511
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2456
Previous Daily Low 1.2344
Previous Weekly High 1.2688
Previous Weekly Low 1.2344
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2413
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2309
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.227
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2197
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2422
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2534

 

 

