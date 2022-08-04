GBP/USD Price Analysis: Three-week-old rising channel defends buyers above 1.2100 ahead of BOE

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Join Telegram
  • GBP/USD sellers struggle to keep reins inside a short-term bullish chart formation.
  • Channel’s support, previous resistance from February restrict immediate downside.
  • Buyers could remain cautious below 1.2667, a 200-pip upside appears smoother.
  • Multiple supports, firmer oscillators keep buyers hopeful ahead of the BOE.

GBP/USD probes bears around 1.2145, after a two-day downtrend, as traders await the key Bank of England (BOE) Monetary Policy decisions during the Asian session on “Super Thursday”. In doing so, the Cable pair picks up bids inside a three-week-old ascending trend channel.

Also read: BOE Rate Decision Preview: Bailey to follow Powell’s footsteps with a dovish hike

That said, the quote’s latest rebound from the stated channel’s support line joins firmer RSI (14) and the bullish MACD signals to keep GBP/USD buyers hopeful.

With this, the recovery moves can aim for the multiple highs marked during late June, around 1.2330 ahead of challenging the aforementioned channel’s resistance line, at 1.2345 by the press time.

Should the GBP/USD bulls cross the 1.2345 hurdle, the June 16 top near 1.2405-10 and the 100-DMA level surrounding 1.2490 could challenge the advances before highlighting May’s peak of 1.2666.

Meanwhile, pullback moves need validation from the channel’s support line, at 1.2120 by the press time, a break of which could direct the quote towards the previous resistance line from February, near 1.2100.

Also acting as short-term key support is the convergence of the 21-DMA and the resistance-turned-support line from June 16, close to 1.2030-25.

Furthermore, the GBP/USD pair’s downside past 1.2025 may need back-up from the 1.2000 breakdown to convince bears.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Recovery expected

Additional impotant levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2142
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 1.2149
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2023
Daily SMA50 1.2201
Daily SMA100 1.2499
Daily SMA200 1.2965
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2208
Previous Daily Low 1.21
Previous Weekly High 1.2246
Previous Weekly Low 1.196
Previous Monthly High 1.2246
Previous Monthly Low 1.176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2141
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2167
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2097
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2045
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1989
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2205
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.226
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2312

 

 

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bulls approach 0.7000 on firmer Aussie Trade Balance, focus on Taiwan, NFP

AUD/USD bulls approach 0.7000 on firmer Aussie Trade Balance, focus on Taiwan, NFP

AUD/USD remains on the front foot for the second consecutive day, refreshing intraday high near 0.6965. In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies firmer Trade Balance data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics while cheering a softer US dollar amid a sluggish Asian session on Thursday.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: Wednesday’s Doji, ECB Economic Bulletin teases buyers below 1.0200

EUR/USD: Wednesday’s Doji, ECB Economic Bulletin teases buyers below 1.0200

EUR/USD turns interesting as it picks up bids to 1.0165, justifying Wednesday’s bullish Doji, during Thursday’s mid-Asian session. The pair buyers seek validation from recently softer yields and hopes of optimistic statements from the monthly ECB Economic Bulletin.

EUR/USD News

Gold turns sideways above $1,760 as investors await US NFP

Gold turns sideways above $1,760 as investors await US NFP

Gold price is displaying topsy-turvy moves above the immediate cushion of $1,760.00 in the early Asian session. Earlier, the precious metal displayed a responsive buying action after hitting a low of $1,756.00 on Wednesday. 

Gold News

Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this

Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this

ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures