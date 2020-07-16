GBP/USD Price Analysis: The triangle pattern could break to the downside

- GBP/USD is trading 0.30% lower on Thursday and the dollar makes a comeback.
- There is a triangle formation on the 4-hour chart that could break to the downside.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Cable has had a tough session on Thursday after look positive earlier on in the session. The price had hit a high of 1.2626 but now settles around 1.2550 around 37 pips lower than the opening price of 1.2587. The price has been making lower highs recently but there was also some support on the downside at the 200 Simple Moving Average.
Looking at the chart, the key feature is the triangle formation marked in black. The price is now heading to the base of the pattern and any break to the downside could mean the pair is heading to lower levels. On the downside, the next support is at the 1.25 psychological level. If the price is to reach that level the 200 Simple Moving Average will need to be taken out.
Looking at the indicators, the MACD has turned negative once again. The histogram and the signal lines are under the zero level. The Relative Strength Index has dipped below the 50 area and there is lots of space to reach the oversold area.
Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2551
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2588
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2481
|Daily SMA50
|1.2441
|Daily SMA100
|1.2426
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.265
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2549
|Previous Weekly High
|1.267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2463
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2587
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2441
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2743
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
