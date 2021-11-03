GBP/USD Price Analysis: The bulls are in charge and target a test into 1.37 area

- GBP/USD bull sin charge as the dollar softens following the Fed.
- Daily M-formation is compelling toward the 61.8% ratio.
GBP/USD has been bid over the last 24-hours on the back of the looming Bank of England as well as a slide in the US dollar that gave back some territory following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. This has left cable mitigating the space between 1.3690 and 1.3660 from a technical standpoint.
The following illustrates the prospects of a test in the 1.37 area for the forthcoming session and also the possibility of mitigation of the lastest bullish rally from the 1.3660s.
GBP/USD H1 analysis
The price is already forming a support structure which gives rise to the likelihood of an onward journey into the 1.37 area. However, a correction to the 61.8% Fibo, based on current ranges, is not out of the question leading into the BoE event on Thursday.
GBP/USD daily chart
From a daily perspective, there is a meanwhile bullish bias to test into resistance prior to a downside continuation as follows:
The price has formed an M-formation on the charts and the neckline of the formation would be expected to pull in the price to test the 61.8% Fibo prior to the next downside impulse, depending on the outcome on the Bank of England.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD: The bulls are in charge and target a test into 1.37 area
GBP/USD has been bid over the last 24-hours on the back of the looming Bank of England as well as a slide in the US dollar that gave back some territory following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. This has left cable mitigating the space between 1.3690 and 1.3660 from a technical standpoint.
Gold trims some post-Fed Wednesday’s losses up to around $1,773
XAU/USD advances as the Asian session begin, up 0.28%, trading at $1,774 at the time of writing. On Wednesday, the Fed decided to keep rates unchanged at the 0 to 0.25% range. Also, the bond taper process is a reality.
IOTA buyers wait for clear bullish entry, anticipating a 70% breakout
IOTA price is stuck inside the Cloud. The Cloud is a miserable place for any trader to participate in. One of the benefits of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system is that it tells traders when not to trade – and inside the Cloud is one of those times.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.