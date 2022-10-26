GBP/USD Price Analysis: Test of a triangle breakout near 1.1400 to offer a bargain buy

- A breakout of a triangle pattern is generally validated with a test of the breakout zone.
- An establishment of the cable above the 50-and 200-EMAs adds to the upside filters.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
The GBP/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves around 1.1450 in the Tokyo session. The cable has turned sideways after a sheer rally amid an upbeat market mood. A three-day buying spree in S&P500 indicates that the risk appetite of investors has accelerated.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is facing the heat and has dropped below the round-level cushion of 111.00. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields have nosedived to 4.09%.
On a four-hour scale, pound bulls are on an adrenaline rush after a breakout of the symmetrical triangle chart pattern. The upward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is placed from October 12 low at 1.0924 while the downward-sloping trendline is plotted from October 5 high at 1.1496. The asset is required to test the breakout area around 1.1400 for a breakout validation.
The cable has climbed above the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.1283 and 1.1309 respectively, which indicates that the trend has shifted towards the north.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more gains ahead.
Going forward, a test of triangle breakout at around 1.1400 will offer a bargain buy to investors. This will drive the cable towards October 17 high at 1.1440 followed by September 14 high at 1.1590.
On the flip side, a drop below Friday’s low at 1.1060 will drag the asset toward the psychological support of 1.1000. If cable surrenders the psychological support, it will expose to more downside towards October 12 low at 1.0924.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1459
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.1471
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1217
|Daily SMA50
|1.1401
|Daily SMA100
|1.176
|Daily SMA200
|1.2396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1271
|Previous Weekly High
|1.144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1358
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1328
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1556
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1642
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1785
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
