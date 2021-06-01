GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teasing rising wedge breakdown on 4H chart

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD turns south after facing rejection at the rising wedge hurdle.
  • The cable is on the verge of a downside break, as 50-SMA gets tested.
  • RSI points south while teasing the central line.

GBP/USD is correcting sharply from three-year highs of 1.4248, now trading in the red below 1.4200, as the US dollar bears take a breather ahead of the critical ISM Manufacturing PMI.

Downbeat UK Final Manufacturing PMI also adds to the pain in the cable, as it showed a slowdown in manufacturing sector recovery in the Kingdom.

Additionally, renewed US dollar’s bullish momentum amid tapering talks adds to the downside pressure on the major. Meanwhile, the GBP bulls remain threatened by the concerns over a likely third covid wave, which dampens the optimism around the country’s successful vaccination campaign.

From a near-term technical perspective, the spot is testing the rising trendline support at 1.4191, with a four-hourly closing below that level likely to confirm a rising wedge breakdown.  

The abovementioned level is critical, as the bullish 21-simple moving average (SMA) coincides.

Further south, the 50-SMA at 1.4170 could challenge the bearish commitments.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

If the selling pressure intensifies, then a drop towards the 100-SMA at 1.4144 remains on the cards.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing south while probing the central line, suggesting weakening bullish bias.

On the flip side, GBP bulls need to recapture the 1.4250 barrier for additional gains towards 1.4300.

GBP/USD additional levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4186
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.421
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4097
Daily SMA50 1.3933
Daily SMA100 1.3879
Daily SMA200 1.3533
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4218
Previous Daily Low 1.4164
Previous Weekly High 1.4219
Previous Weekly Low 1.4092
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4197
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4185
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4177
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4144
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4123
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4231
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4251
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4284

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

