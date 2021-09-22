GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teasing bear flag, with death cross in play ahead of Fed

- GBP/USD is in a bearish consolidative mode around 1.3650.
- Fed decision in focus for the next big move in the cable.
- The pair charts a bear flag on the 4H chart amid oversold RSI.
GBP/USD is pressuring daily lows near mid-1.3600s, as the US dollar holds relatively firmer in early European trades amid rising Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Markets have turned calm on positive news from China Evergrande while traders await the Fed decision for the next direction in prices. However, the US dollar is likely to remain in a win-win situation even though the Fed refrains from hinting at tapering, as China's risks continue to persist.
Looking at GBP/USD technically, the price is teasing a bear flag breakdown on the four-hourly sticks, with a sustained move below the rising trendline support at 1.3651 likely to confirm the bearish continuation pattern.
The downside breakout could open floors towards the 1.3600 round number, with a test of the pattern target measured at 1.3528 remaining well on the cards in the near term.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is peeking into the oversold territory, suggesting that there is some room left for GBP bears to flex their muscles.
Adding credence to further weakness, the 50-Simple Moving Average (SMA) has crossed the 200-SMA from above, validating a death cross on the said timeframe.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Alternatively, the GBP bulls need to find a strong foothold above daily highs of 1.3678, in order to initiate a meaningful recovery towards 1.3700, where the bearish 21-SMA meets.
IF the recovery sustains then a test of the 1.3750 psychological levels would be inevitable.
GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3650
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3781
|Daily SMA50
|1.3797
|Daily SMA100
|1.3908
|Daily SMA200
|1.384
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3693
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3641
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3913
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3585
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3717
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
