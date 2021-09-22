GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teasing bear flag, with death cross in play ahead of Fed

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD is in a bearish consolidative mode around 1.3650.
  • Fed decision in focus for the next big move in the cable.
  • The pair charts a bear flag on the 4H chart amid oversold RSI.

GBP/USD is pressuring daily lows near mid-1.3600s, as the US dollar holds relatively firmer in early European trades amid rising Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.

Markets have turned calm on positive news from China Evergrande while traders await the Fed decision for the next direction in prices. However, the US dollar is likely to remain in a win-win situation even though the Fed refrains from hinting at tapering, as China's risks continue to persist.

Looking at GBP/USD technically, the price is teasing a bear flag breakdown on the four-hourly sticks, with a sustained move below the rising trendline support at 1.3651 likely to confirm the bearish continuation pattern.

The downside breakout could open floors towards the 1.3600 round number, with a test of the pattern target measured at 1.3528 remaining well on the cards in the near term.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is peeking into the oversold territory, suggesting that there is some room left for GBP bears to flex their muscles.

Adding credence to further weakness, the 50-Simple Moving Average (SMA) has crossed the 200-SMA from above, validating a death cross on the said timeframe.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Alternatively, the GBP bulls need to find a strong foothold above daily highs of 1.3678, in order to initiate a meaningful recovery towards 1.3700, where the bearish 21-SMA meets.

IF the recovery sustains then a test of the 1.3750 psychological levels would be inevitable.

GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3650
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.3661
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3781
Daily SMA50 1.3797
Daily SMA100 1.3908
Daily SMA200 1.384
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3693
Previous Daily Low 1.3641
Previous Weekly High 1.3913
Previous Weekly Low 1.3728
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3673
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3661
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3637
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3613
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3585
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3689
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3717
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3741

 

 

