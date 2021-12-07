GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teasing a symmetrical triangle breakout on 4H chart

- GBP/USD faces a stiff hurdle around 1.3290 on the road to recovery.
- The US dollar retreat keeps the downside cushioned amid the upbeat mood.
- Symmetrical triangle breakout needs confirmation on the four-hour chart.
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3300 so far this Tuesday, finding support from a renewed downside in the US dollar across the board amid an improving market mood.
Easing fears over the new Omicron covid variant, as its effects are seen as mild, keep the overall market sentiment buoyed.
Although the further upside appears uncertain amid cautious remarks from the Bank of England (BOE) policymakers, as they contemplate their rate hike plans amid the emergence of the new covid strain.
Also, capping the upside technically is the powerful resistance near the 1.3290-1.3295 price zone. The bearish 50-Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns at that level.
A four-hourly candlestick closing above that level, GBP/USD will validate a symmetrical triangle breakout.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points higher above the midline, allowing room for more gains.
Buyers will then look to extend the rebound towards the 100-SMA at 1.3360.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, a failure to find acceptance above the aforesaid critical resistance, sellers will return to test the 21-SMA at 1.3269.
The next downside target for GBP bears is then seen at the 1.3250 psychological level. Further south, the triangle support at 1.3232 could be put to test.
GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3286
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3373
|Daily SMA50
|1.3539
|Daily SMA100
|1.3664
|Daily SMA200
|1.3798
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3287
|Previous Daily Low
|1.322
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3261
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3188
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3288
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1300 on firmer yields, Eurozone data eyed
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat below 1.1300, fading the corrective pullback from weekly low. Treasury yields stay firmer amid market’s optimism surrounding the new Omicron covid variant. German ZEW and Eurozone GDP awaited.
GBP/USD teasing a symmetrical triangle breakout on 4H chart
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3300 so far this Tuesday, finding support from a renewed downside in the US dollar across the board amid an improving market mood. Easing fears over the new Omicron covid variant keep the overall market sentiment buoyed.
Gold: Sellers eye $1,761 on firmer yields
Gold stays indecisive despite keeping pullback from the weekly top. Yields stay firmer even as the Omicron fears recede. The US dollar index snaps a four-day uptrend. Risk catalysts will be focused ahead of Friday’s US CPI.
Dogecoin price to rally 25% as capital begins to flow into DOGE
Dogecoin price is trying to move past its recent swing high to set up higher highs. While a minor and brief downswing might be possible, the overall short-term outlook for DOGE is bullish. Dogecoin price is grappling with the trading range’s midpoint at $0.178.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?