GBP/USD Price Analysis: Symmetrical triangle breakout eyes 1.2665-70 supply zone

- GBP/USD catches aggressive bids and rebounds swiftly from levels ahead of the 1.2500 mark.
- Sustained move beyond a symmetrical triangle was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
- The stage seems all set for a move towards 1.2665-70 supply zone en-route the 1.2700 level.
The GBP/USD pair continued gaining strong positive traction through the mid-European session and jumped to three-day tops, around the 1.2635-40 region in the last hour.
The early downtick attracted some dip-buying near an important confluence region, comprising of the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.2252-1.2670 positive move and a multi-day-old ascending trend-line. The mentioned trend-line constituted the formation of a symmetrical triangle.
A sustained move beyond the triangle resistance was seen as a fresh trigger for intraday bulls. This, in turn, prompted some short-covering move and was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's latest leg of a sudden spike witnessed over the past hour or so.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on the 4-hourly chart. The set-up supports prospects for additional gains, albeit overbought conditions on the 1-hourly chart warrant some caution.
Nevertheless, a convincing breakthrough the triangle might have already set the stage for a move towards the 1.2665-70 supply zone. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 1.2700 mark, towards retesting June daily closing highs, around mid-1.2745 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 1.2600 mark might now seem to find some support near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2570 region, below which the pair might slip back towards testing the triangle support, currently near the 1.2520 area.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2634
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1.2568
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2499
|Daily SMA50
|1.2448
|Daily SMA100
|1.242
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2574
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2512
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.248
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2528
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2653
