GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stuck in a range above 1.3900 mark/200-hour SMA

- GBP/USD struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Monday.
- Failures near 1.4000 favour bearish traders; the emergence of dip-buying warrants caution.
- Neutral oscillators further make it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction.
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 1.3920-25 region.
Repeated failures near the key 1.4000 psychological mark, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.4243-1.3779 corrective slide, constitutes the formation of bearish multiple tops. That said, the GBP/USD pair, so far, shown some resilience below the 1.3900 round-figure mark, or 200-hour SMA.
This is closely followed by the 1.3980-85 confluence region, comprising of over one-week-old ascending trend-line and the 23.6% Fibo. of the 1.4243-1.3779 corrective slide. Bearish traders are likely to wait for a convincing break through the mentioned support before positioning for any further downfall.
Meanwhile, neutral technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts haven't been supportive of any firm direction. Investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC policy decision on Wednesday and the Bank of England meeting on Thursday.
In the meantime, sustained weakness below the mentioned confluence support will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. This might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards testing the 1.3830-25 intermediate support en-route monthly lows, around the 1.3780 region.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.3955-60 region (38.2% Fibo. level), which if cleared decisively might push the GBP/USD pair back towards the 1.4000 mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards the 1.4070 area (61.8 Fibo.) ahead of the 1.4100 mark.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3922
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3952
|Daily SMA50
|1.3786
|Daily SMA100
|1.3547
|Daily SMA200
|1.3203
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4005
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3864
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4005
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3918
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3951
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.386
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3719
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4002
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4143
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges towards 1.1950 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950, as Treasury yields retreat, weighing down on the US dollar. Mixed Chinese data and vaccine woes remain a drag for the major ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar retreat. BOE's Bailey said that inflation is likely to pick up soon. UK PM Johnson's comments on vaccine nad US President Biden's speech awaited.
XAU/USD trades near session tops, just above $1730 level
Gold edged higher on Monday amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. The risk-on mood, an uptick in the USD kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the metal.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
The increase of demand from the DeFi industry has caused Ethereum fees to skyrocket, while NFTs could push ETH transaction costs even higher. As tensions arose over EIP-1559, a new EIP has been put forward to ease Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake for the ETH miners.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.