- GBP/USD meets with a fresh supply on Friday and is pressured by a modest USD strength.
- The overnight rejection near a two-month-old descending trendline favours bearish traders.
- Weakness below the weekly low is needed to support prospects for further near-term losses.
The GBP/USD pair edges lower during the Asian session on Friday and is currently trading around the 1.1200 mark, just a few pips above the weekly low touched the previous day.
The US dollar regains some positive traction amid the continuous rise in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by expectations that the Fed will continue to hike interest rates at a faster pace. Apart from this, a generally weaker risk tone offers additional support to the safe-haven buck, which, in turn, is seen exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Spot prices did get a minor lift on Thursday after Liz Truss said that she will resign as the UK's Prime Minister. The momentum, however, faltered ahead of a downward sloping trend-line resistance extending from late August. The subsequent pullback favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.
That said, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a bearish bias and warrant some caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around the 1.1170 area, before positioning for any further depreciating move. The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards testing the 1.1100 mark.
The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the next relevant support near the 1.1055-1.1050 support zone. The GBP/USD pair could eventually drop to the 1.1000 psychological mark, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
On the flip side, the 1.1250-1.1260 region now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance, above which a bout of a short-covering should allow the GBP/USD pair to reclaim the 1.1300 mark. Any subsequent move up, however, might continue to confront stiff resistance near the aforementioned trend line, which is currently pegged near the 1.1350-1.1355 region.
A convincing breakthrough will negate any near-term negative bias and pave the way for additional gains. The momentum could then lift the GBP/USD pair towards the 1.1400 mark en route to the weekly high, around the 1.1440 region. The latter coincides with the 50-day SMA, which should act as a pivotal point and help determine the next leg of a directional move.
GBP/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1203
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1128
|Daily SMA50
|1.1445
|Daily SMA100
|1.1795
|Daily SMA200
|1.2431
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1337
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1381
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1274
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1235
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1155
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.108
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.099
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1412
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1486
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
