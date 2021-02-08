GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles near session lows, below 1.3700 mark

- GBP/USD witnessed a modest pullback on Monday and eroded a major part of Friday’s gains.
- Mixed technical indicators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The GBP/USD pair stalled its post-BoE strong positive move near the 1.3740 region and witnessed a modest pullback from over one-week tops set earlier this Monday.
The pair has now eroded a major part of the previous session's positive move, though showed some resilience below the 200-hour SMA. This is followed by 100-hour SMA, around the 1.3670 region, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3567-1.3741 positive move and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been drifting lower in the bearish territory and losing positive momentum on the 4-hourly chart. However, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding in the positive territory, warranting some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.
That said, sustained weakness below the 1.3670 confluence support might prompt some technical selling and turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards the 1.3600 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair back towards last week's swing lows, around the 1.3565 region.
On the flip side, the 1.3735-40 region might now act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 1.3755-60 congestion zone, or multi-year tops. A sustained strength beyond will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for additional gains. The GBP/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.3800 mark for the first time since April 2018.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3683
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.3739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3664
|Daily SMA50
|1.355
|Daily SMA100
|1.3296
|Daily SMA200
|1.3006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.374
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3666
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.369
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3838
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
