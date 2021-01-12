GBP/USD Price Analysis: Strong positive move stalls near descending trend-line resistance

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gained some strong positive traction on Tuesday and reclaimed 1.3600 mark.
  • BoE Governor Bailey downplayed negative rate speculations and boosted the sterling.
  • Bulls await a sustained move beyond a descending trend-line before placing fresh bets.

The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's bounce from the 1.3450 confluence support and gained strong positive traction through the first half of the European session on Tuesday. The mentioned region comprised of 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3188-1.3704 positive move.

The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so came after the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey downplayed speculations on negative interest rates. The momentum assisted the GBP/USD pair to reclaim the 1.3600 mark, with bulls now awaiting some follow-through buying beyond a one-week-old descending trend-line.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts. The set-up supports prospects for additional gains. That said, the ongoing rally in the US Treasury bond yields might underpin the USD and cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the trend-line resistance before positioning for any further appreciating move. The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the positive momentum towards the 1.3665 horizontal zone before making a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.3700 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 1.3580 region (23.6% Fibo. level) now seems to find some support ahead of mid-1.3500s. This is followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level support, around the key 1.3500 psychological mark, which if broken decisively could drag the GBP/USD pair back towards the 1.3450 confluence support.

GBP/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.36
Today Daily Change 0.0080
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 1.352
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3538
Daily SMA50 1.338
Daily SMA100 1.3188
Daily SMA200 1.2889
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3567
Previous Daily Low 1.3451
Previous Weekly High 1.3704
Previous Weekly Low 1.3532
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3496
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3523
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3458
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3397
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3342
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3575
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3629
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3691

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD trades close to 1.3600 after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling it a controversial issue. The cable also remains buoyed by an increase in the UK's vaccination campaign and tentative signs of the disease peaking in London. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize

EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize

EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar takes a breather from gains, Fed's Brainard, coronavirus news eyed

Forex Today: Dollar takes a breather from gains, Fed's Brainard, coronavirus news eyed

The US dollar is off the highs and markets have stabilized after a risk-off day on Monday. US bond yields remain high ahead of a speech by Fed's Brainard. Coronavirus statistics remain dire yet vaccinations in the UK have been ramped up. 

Read more

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures