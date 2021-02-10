GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays on the path of least resistance to 1.3965/70 key resistance

- GBP/USD picks up bids towards the strong since April 2018, marked the previous day.
- Bullish MACD, rising channel and sustained break above 35-month low favor bulls.
- Sellers may not take risk of entries beyond 1.3470.
GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.3815 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the cable eyes to revisit the highest levels since April 2018, marked on Tuesday.
Given the bullish MACD signals and an upward sloping trend channel established since September 25, 2020, GBP/USD bulls are likely to keep the reins for some more time, for now
However, a confluence of the stated channel’s resistance line and low of early April 2018, around 1.3965-70, becomes a tough nut to crack for the buyers ahead of visiting the 1.4000 threshold.
During the quote’s sustained run-up past-1.4000, the year 2018 peak surrounding 1.4375-80 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, the previous resistance line from December 2019 and the lower line of the aforementioned channel together restrict the GBP/USD bears’ entry around 1.3470.
Though the pullback moves targeting the 1.3700 and then the monthly low near 1.3565 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD weekly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.381
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3683
|Daily SMA50
|1.3566
|Daily SMA100
|1.3316
|Daily SMA200
|1.3019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3816
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3737
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3842
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3921
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
