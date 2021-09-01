GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays on bear’s radar unless crossing 1.3810

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD keeps pullback from 200-SMA, remains pressured of late.
  • Sluggish MACD challenges bulls, multiple trend line confluence adds to the hardships.
  • Sellers wait for a clear break of weekly support line.

GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3770 during Thursday’s Asian session, after stepping back from 200-SMA the previous day.

In addition to the key moving average, sluggish MACD also probes the pair buyers below the key resistance confluence around 1.3810 comprising multiple trend lines stretched from late July and August.

Even so, the latest pullback gains more attention unless dragging the quote below an ascending support line from August 20, near 1.3745.

Should GBP/USD sellers manage to conquer 1.3745, the 1.3700 round figure and Friday’s low near 1.3680 may entertain them ahead of the last month’s bottom surrounding 1.3600.

On the contrary, a clear upside break of 1.3810 will quickly propel GBP/USD prices towards the monthly horizontal resistance near 1.3875-80 before directing the bulls towards the late July peak near 1.3980.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.377
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 1.3754
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3786
Daily SMA50 1.3814
Daily SMA100 1.3922
Daily SMA200 1.3808
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3808
Previous Daily Low 1.3743
Previous Weekly High 1.3781
Previous Weekly Low 1.3612
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3768
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3783
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3729
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3704
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3664
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3794
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3833
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3858

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850

EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850

EUR/USD pauses weekly rally around a one-month high surrounding the mid 1.1800s as Asian traders brush their screens for Thursday’s tasks. A fortnight-long rising trend line adds to the downside filters.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears 1.38 on data-driven dollar weakness

GBP/USD nears 1.38 on data-driven dollar weakness

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38 as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures missed with 374K in August. The ISM Manufacturing PMI's employment component contracted. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Shine on you crazy diamond

Gold: Shine on you crazy diamond

The broad dollar’s weakness is keeping spot gold afloat. Gold’s safe-haven condition has somehow changed with the pandemic. XAU/USD neutral-to-bullish in the near term, strong resistance around 1,825.10.

Gold News

Bitcoin at risk of survival without regulatory framework, says Gensler

Bitcoin at risk of survival without regulatory framework, says Gensler

The United States Security & Exchange Commission's (SEC) chairman suggests that there is a sufficient number of cryptocurrencies that qualify as securities. The ongoing legal tussle between the SEC and Ripple is on the grounds of the same suggestion. 

Read more

ADP NFP Quick Preview: Three reasons to expect a dollar downer

ADP NFP Quick Preview: Three reasons to expect a dollar downer

Economists have overestimated ADP's Nonfarm Payrolls figures in two-thirds of cases in the past year. An increase of over double last month's rise sets a high bar that is easy to miss. Weak consumer sentiment and the Delta variant point to weaker higher.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures