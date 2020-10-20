GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays above 50-day EMA while attacking 1.2950

- GBP/USD keeps recovery moves from 1.2930, prints four-day winning streak.
- Sustained trading above the short-term key EMA favors bulls to again challenge the seven-week-old falling resistance line.
- An ascending trend line from September 23 adds to the downside barrier.
GBP/USD picks up the bids near 1.2950/55 during Wednesday’s Asia session. In doing so, the quote remains positive for the fourth day in a row while keeping Monday’s upside break of the 50-day EMA.
With the bullish MACD favoring the EMA breakout, GBP/USD buyers can aim for the falling resistance line from September 01, at 1.2995 now.
However, the pair’s upside past-1.2995 will challenge the monthly peak surrounding 1.3085 only if there prevails a sustained break of the 1.3000 threshold.
Meanwhile, a one-month-long support line near 1.2890 offers an extra back-up to the GBP/USD bulls even if they fail to bounce off the 50-day EMA level of 1.2935.
In a case where the quote drops below 1.2890, the monthly low of 1.2820 can act as a buffer before dragging prices to the previous month’s low of 1.2675.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2956
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.2947
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2897
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.2841
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3025
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2895
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2975
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2944
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2826
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3146
