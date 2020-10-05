GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stage seems set for a move beyond 1.3000 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD shot to two-week tops, around 38.2% Fibo. level during the mid-European session.
  • The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a move beyond the 1.3000 mark.
  • Any meaningful dip might continue to find decent support near the 1.2900 confluence region.

The GBP/USD pair continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and climbed to two-week tops, around the 1.2980 region in the last hour.

Looking at the technical picture, the recent bounce from multi-week lows has been along an upward-sloping trend-line. The mentioned support coincides with 100-hour SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

The pair has now moved back closer to a resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of 1.3482-1.2676 recent downfall. Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts maintained their bullish bias and have also recovered from the negative territory on the daily chart.

A subsequent move beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The GBP/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.3100 mark and extend the momentum further towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.3160-70 region.

On the flip side, the 1.2950 horizontal zone now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to slide back towards the 1.2900 confluence support. Some follow-through selling will negate prospects for any further gains.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2966
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.2943
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2878
Daily SMA50 1.3034
Daily SMA100 1.2766
Daily SMA200 1.2718
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2954
Previous Daily Low 1.2837
Previous Weekly High 1.2979
Previous Weekly Low 1.2747
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.291
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2882
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2869
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2795
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2752
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2986
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3029
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3103

 

 

Latest Forex News

