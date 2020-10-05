GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stage seems set for a move beyond 1.3000 mark

- GBP/USD shot to two-week tops, around 38.2% Fibo. level during the mid-European session.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a move beyond the 1.3000 mark.
- Any meaningful dip might continue to find decent support near the 1.2900 confluence region.
The GBP/USD pair continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and climbed to two-week tops, around the 1.2980 region in the last hour.
Looking at the technical picture, the recent bounce from multi-week lows has been along an upward-sloping trend-line. The mentioned support coincides with 100-hour SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
The pair has now moved back closer to a resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of 1.3482-1.2676 recent downfall. Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts maintained their bullish bias and have also recovered from the negative territory on the daily chart.
A subsequent move beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The GBP/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.3100 mark and extend the momentum further towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.3160-70 region.
On the flip side, the 1.2950 horizontal zone now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to slide back towards the 1.2900 confluence support. Some follow-through selling will negate prospects for any further gains.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2966
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2943
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2878
|Daily SMA50
|1.3034
|Daily SMA100
|1.2766
|Daily SMA200
|1.2718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2954
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2837
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2979
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2747
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.291
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2752
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
