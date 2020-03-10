GBP/USD Price Analysis: Snaps five-day winning streak as MACD teases bears on H4

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD drops from five-week high, slips below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • 200-bar SMA acts as the key support, buyers will look for entry beyond two-month-old horizontal resistance.

Following its pullback from the multi-day top, GBP/USD declines to 1.3055, down 0.54%, during the early Tuesday’s trading hours.

In doing so, the Cable slips below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its drop from December 31, 2019, to February 29, 2020.

As a result, sellers are now targeting the extended downside towards a 200-bar SMA level of 1.2975. Though, 50% Fibonacci retracement around 1.3000 could offer intermediate halt during the fall.

Alternatively, 1.3150 can question buyers following the bounce beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3070.

However, a horizontal area comprising highs marked from January 07, around 1.3200-3215 can keep limiting the pair’s run-up past-1.3150.

It’s worth mentioning that the MACD histogram is teasing bears on the four-hour (H4) chart and favors to the sellers.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further declines expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3052
Today Daily Change -75 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.57%
Today daily open 1.3127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2945
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.2994
Daily SMA200 1.2709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3201
Previous Daily Low 1.3035
Previous Weekly High 1.3049
Previous Weekly Low 1.2741
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3137
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3098
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3041
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2955
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2875
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3286
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3372

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is China CPI/PPI data and how could they affect AUD/USD?

When is China CPI/PPI data and how could they affect AUD/USD?

While a downbeat reaction to the Chinese inflation data is widely anticipated, traders will look for lesser than expected negative impacts of the COVID-19 to restore the trading sentiment.

Read more

USD/JPY probes 103.00 after comments from US trigger risk reset

USD/JPY probes 103.00 after comments from US trigger risk reset

Having slipped near to 101.00 during the previous day, USD/JPY recovers to 103.00 as Tokyo opens for trading on Tuesday. The recent comments from the US policymakers seem to have triggered the risk reset.

USD/JPY News

Gold stays below $1,680 as trade sentiment recovers

Gold stays below $1,680 as trade sentiment recovers

With the global policymakers showing action plans to tame coronavirus (COVID-19), Gold buyers trim profits from the multi-year high to $1,671 as most markets in Asia open for trading on Tuesday.

Gold News

WTI: Buyers will look for entry beyond $42.60

WTI: Buyers will look for entry beyond $42.60

Having marked a flash crash of more than 20%, WTI retraces to $32.37 during Tuesday’s Asian session. While the recent recovery gains support from oversold RSI, buyers will wait for entry unless the black gold crosses Dec 2018 low.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures