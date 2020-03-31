GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sluggish between key resistances, 21-day SMA

By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD struggles to remain strong beyond 21-day SMA.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA guard immediate upside.
  • 1.2130 holds the key to pair’s declines towards 1.2000 mark.

GBP/USD remains mildly changes to 1.2420 during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the pair struggles to carry its strength beyond 21-day SMA while staying below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month declines and 200-day SMA.

Just ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2520, highs marked during late-March, around 1.2485/90, can act as the immediate resistance.

Further, a 200-day SMA level of 1.2665 and the early-March low near 1.2740 add to the upside barriers.

Alternatively, sellers will seek entry below the confluence of 21-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement, near 1.2315/10.

In doing so, 1.2130 could be on their radars as it holds the gate for further weakness towards 1.2000.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2414
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.2416
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2334
Daily SMA50 1.2726
Daily SMA100 1.2882
Daily SMA200 1.2668
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2467
Previous Daily Low 1.2318
Previous Weekly High 1.2486
Previous Weekly Low 1.1447
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2375
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2334
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2251
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2483
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.255
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2632

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

