GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sluggish between 200-HMA and immediate support line, UK data eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD struggles to find traction inside a 15-pip trading range after declining the most in 12 days.
  • MACD teases bulls, UK Retail Sales for March and preliminary Markit PMIs for April also suggest the pair’s recovery moves.
  • Confluence of 100-HMA and descending trend line from Tuesday becomes the key hurdle.

GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest drop in over weeks while picking up bids to 1.3841 during Friday’s Asian session.

Even so, the quote remains inside a choppy 15-pip trading range while defending an upward sloping trend line from April 12, not to forget stating the sustained weakness below 200-HMA, ahead of the key UK Retail Sales and Markit PMI data.

It should, however, be noted that the upbeat forecast concerning the scheduled British statistics and recovery in the MACD signals seem to back the GBP/USD bulls.

As a result, an upside break of 200-HMA level of 1.3846 can escalate the recovery moves toward Wednesday’s low near 1.3885. Though, a convergence of 100-HMA and four-day-old resistance line around 1.3920-25 will be a tough nut to crack for buyers.

On the flip side, a clear break below the stated support line, around 1.3833 by the press time, will not hesitate to direct the quote towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 12-20 upside, close to the 1.3800 threshold.

Should GBP/USD sellers dominate past-1.3800, a horizontal line from April 13 around 1.3715 will be important to watch.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3844
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1.3839
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3811
Daily SMA50 1.3874
Daily SMA100 1.3729
Daily SMA200 1.3391
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3949
Previous Daily Low 1.3824
Previous Weekly High 1.3844
Previous Weekly Low 1.3669
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3872
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3901
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3792
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3745
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3667
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3918
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3996
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4043

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD still holds above 1.2000, but barely

EUR/USD still holds above 1.2000, but barely

Resurgent demand for the greenback put EUR/USD under pressure, although the pair holds above the weekly low. ECB’s cautious stance put some pressure on the shared currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength

GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3820 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates, while concerns mount about US tax hikes. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Price meets hourly 61.8% from daily 61.8% support

Gold: Price meets hourly 61.8% from daily 61.8% support

Gold prices meet critical support on the daily chart and key resistance on the hourly. Overnight, the commodity complex was pressured and gold prices fell by the same margin as measured by XAU/USD which travelled from a high of $,797.79 to a low of $1,777.28.

Gold News

Ethereum price makes new record high

Ethereum price makes new record high

Ethereum price is decoupling from the Bitcoin universe and printing new highs today on the largest daily volume since February 24. The resistance at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the February decline at $2,504 is proving a challenge for the second time in two weeks. 

Read more

Biden’s ‘Green reset’ could be great for Silver

Biden’s ‘Green reset’ could be great for Silver

As top officials around the world convene this week for a “climate summit,” President Joe Biden’s administration is planning the most radical expansion of government’s role in the economy since FDR’s New Deal.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures