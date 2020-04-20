GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slips below 1.2500 following bearish doji on H4

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD remains on the back foot after bearish candlestick formation.
  • 50% Fibonacci retracement can act as nearby support amid bearish MACD.
  • 200-day SMA limits the pair’s near-term upside.

GBP/USD drops to 0.2490, down 0.07% on a day, amid the Asian session on Monday. That said, the pair follows a bearish Doji formation, portrayed Friday, on the four-hour (H4) chart amid the bearish MACD.

As a result, sellers seem to inch closer towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the early-month upside, around 1.2405.

However, 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, respectively near 1.2355 and 1.2348, will restrict the pair’s further downside.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2535 will negate the bearish candlestick formation and propel the quote towards 1.2575/80.

It should also be noted that the pair’s run-up past-1.2580 depends on how well it manages to cross a 200-day SMA level of 1.2660 on a daily closing basis.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2485
Today Daily Change -10 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 1.2495
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2309
Daily SMA50 1.2552
Daily SMA100 1.2816
Daily SMA200 1.2656
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2523
Previous Daily Low 1.2407
Previous Weekly High 1.2648
Previous Weekly Low 1.2407
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2479
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2451
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2427
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.236
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2312
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2543
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2591
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2658

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash

EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash

EUR/USD has kicked off the week with moderate losses as European leaders remain divided over coronabonds, mutualizing the debt. Coronavirus figures are on the decline worldwide and US politicians are nearing another aid package.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, down. Criticism about the UK's coronavirus handling, PM Johnson's cautious approach to lifting the lockdown, and Brexit talks are all weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements

Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements

Oil prices have crashed with WTI dipping below $15 at one point. The black gold continues suffering from lack of demand as economies remain in an induced coma amid the coronavirus crisis. 

Read more

WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00

WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00

While the early-day risk-off and broad US dollar strength seem to have paved the way for the black gold’s drop, the recent rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely behind the energy benchmark’s pullback moves.

Oil News

Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700

Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700

Gold prices fail to cheer risk-off amid broad US dollar strength. Risks remain heavy US death toll climbs, talks of economic re-start turn softer. US President Trump signaled another aid package but fails to extend Friday’s risk-on.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures