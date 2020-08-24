GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers look for entries below monthly support line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD struggles for a clear direction after declining below 100-bar SMA.
  • A downside break of a key SMA, bearish MACD keeps sellers hopeful.
  • Bulls have multiple upside barriers starting from 1.3105.

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3090 during the early Monday. The pair slipped below 100-bar SMA during the late-Friday but is yet to break a short-term support line to convince sellers. Though, bearish MACD and a clear break below the key SMA suggest the pair’s weakness.

Hence, bears may look for entries below an upward sloping trend line from July 30, at 1.3055 now, before marking their dominance.

In doing so, 1.3000 and the monthly bottom around 1.2980 could return to the charts ahead of highlighting 1.2915 and July 28 low near 1.2840.

Meanwhile, an upside break of 100-bar SMA, currently around 1.3105, can aim for the early-month top surrounding 1.3185 before confronting March month’s top close to 1.3200.

If at all the bulls remain dominant past-1.3200, the recent high of 1.3265 and December 31, 2019 top near 1.3285 will be on their radars.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3088
Today Daily Change -1 pip
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 1.3089
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3075
Daily SMA50 1.2753
Daily SMA100 1.2582
Daily SMA200 1.2722
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3255
Previous Daily Low 1.3059
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3059
Previous Monthly High 1.317
Previous Monthly Low 1.236
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.318
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3013
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2938
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2817
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.321
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3331
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3406

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

