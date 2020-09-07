GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack seven-week-old support line around 1.3250

- GBP/USD fails to respect Friday’s Doji candlestick amid Brexit woes.
- 21-day SMA, ascending trend line from June 29 add to the downside filters, bearish MACD favor sellers.
- 10-day SMA guards immediate upside ahead of 1.3360 and 1.3400 resistances.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot while declining to 1.3248, down 0.23% on a day, during the early Monday’s trading. In doing so, the Cable disrespects Friday’s Doji candle, suggesting a reversal of the previous bearish move, amid increasing odds of a no-deal Brexit.
Read: News of UK’s planned legislation has irritated those in EU circles – BBC reporter
The quote currently trades near a short-term support line, at 1.3245 now, backed by the bearish MACD signals.
However, 21-day SMA and a two-month-old rising trend line, respectively around 1.3185 and 1.3140 can question the sellers afterward.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond the 10-day SMA level of 1.3282 will confront a short-term horizontal resistance around 1.3360.
In a case where the bulls manage to cross 1.3360, 1.3400 round-figures and the recently flashed multi-week high around 1.3480/85 will be in the spotlight.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3247
|Today Daily Change
|-32 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.3279
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3185
|Daily SMA50
|1.2912
|Daily SMA100
|1.2664
|Daily SMA200
|1.274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3319
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3176
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3483
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.3200, no-deal Brexit risks loom
GBP/USD reverses a brief dip below 1.3200. Despite the bounce, the Cable remains heavily offered amid intensifying no-deal Brexit fears. Also, weighing on the pair could be the US dollar’s sustained run-up and a lack of major data/events due on the cards.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1850 amid quiet trading
EUR/USD keeps its range trade intact below mid-1.1800 after disappointing German data and upbeat Eurozone Sentix. The US dollar holds the upside in the aftermath of NFP jobs report, amid holiday-thinned light trading.
WTI: Fails to keep bounce off $38.80 as sellers turn most bearish since late-April
WTI takes a U-turn from $39.78 as 100-day EMA probes pullback moves. MACD histogram marks the strongest bearish signal since April 28. Sustained trading below 200-day, 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful.
Gold returns to the red near $1930 amid dollar rebound
Gold is back in the negative territory, having faced rejection near $1941. Renewed US dollar strength and 50% Fibonacci retracement guard immediate upside. Sellers have multiple supports challenging further weakness before $1,900.
Judgement day for the euro and what next for tech
The end of last week saw a surge in volatility and a dramatic sell off in the equity market, particularly in US -listed technology shares. The euro may struggle to reach $1.20 at the start of this week, and stocks should recover, eventually.