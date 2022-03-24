- GBP/USD witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive day on Thursday.
- The risk-on impulse capped the safe-haven USD and helped limit deeper losses for the major.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight day on Thursday and retreated further from a nearly three-week high, around the 1.3300 mark touched overnight. The downward trajectory dragged spot prices to a two-day low, though stalled ahead of mid-1.3100s.
A generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by the Fed's hawkish outlook, acted as a tailwind for the buck and failed to assist the pair to register any meaningful recovery.
From a technical perspective, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding in the bearish territory and support prospects for further losses. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3150 area will reaffirm the negative outlook and make the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to retest sub-1.3100 levels, touched in reaction to a dovish assessment of the BoE decision last week.
Acceptance below the 1.3100 round figure will suggest that the recent recovery move from the YTD low has run its course. This, in turn, will set the stage for the resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend witnessed over the past one month or so. The GBP/USD pair could then accelerate the downfall and aim to challenge the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, sustained strength back above the 1.3200 mark might trigger a short-covering move and lift the GBP/USD pair back towards the 1.3255-1.3260 region. Some follow-through buying could allow bulls to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.3300 round-figure mark and lift spot prices to the next relevant resistance near the 1.3320-1.3325 region.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3186
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.321
|Daily SMA50
|1.3416
|Daily SMA100
|1.3407
|Daily SMA200
|1.3588
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3299
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3175
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3211
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3222
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3153
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.335
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3401
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1000 following a modest recovery attempt in the European session. The data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders declined by 2.2% in February. On a positive note, Markit Composite PMI improved to 58.9 in March, beating the market expectation of 56.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses but seems to be having a difficult time holding above 1.3200 in the early American session. Supported by rising US T-bond yields, the dollar preserves its strength against its rivals despite mixed data releases.
Gold: Bullish breakout hints at further gains
Gold Price resumes its advance amid mounting tensions in Eastern Europe. Mixed US data had no impact on the bright metal as the focus remains on sentiment. XAUUSD is overcoming a solid static resistance at around $1,960 with a near-term bullish stance.
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the US.
NKLA jumps 19% after production announcement
NKLA has risen 19% in Thursday's premarket after the once popular hydrogen fuel cell and EV semi-truck maker reported after the market closed on Wednesday that it had begun production this past Monday.