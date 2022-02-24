GBP/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable near multi-week low, just above mid-1.3400s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD dived to over a three-week low on Thursday amid a broad-based USD strength.
  • Escalating geopolitical tensions spooked investors and boosted the safe-haven greenback.
  • The set-up now seems tilted in favour of bearish and supports prospects for further losses.

The GBP/USD pair added to its intraday losses and dropped to over a three-week low, around the 1.3460 area during the first half of the European session.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine spooked investors and triggered a massive sell-off across the global equity markets, which, in turn, provided a strong boost to the safe-haven US dollar. This was seen as a key factor that exerted heavy downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair and dragged spot prices back below the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

Given the recent failure near a resistance marked by a downward sloping trend-line extending from July 2021 high, the subsequent downfall favours bearish traders. Sustained weakness below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.3358-1.3644 move up will reaffirm the negative outlook and pave the way for a further depreciating move.

The GBP/USD pair could then accelerate the downward trajectory towards intermediate support near the 1.3435 region en-route the 1.3400 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.3360-1.3355 area, or 2022 low touched in January, which if broken decisively should pave the way for an extension of the ongoing decline.

On the flip side, attempted recovery moves might now confront resistance near the 1.3500 mark. This is followed by the 1.3515-1.3520 hurdle, above which the GBP/USD pair could climb to the 1.3575-1.3580 area. Some follow-through buying should allow bulls to challenge the aforementioned trend-line, currently around the 1.3635-1.3640 zone.

GBP/USD daily chart

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3464
Today Daily Change -0.0080
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 1.3544
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3538
Daily SMA50 1.3516
Daily SMA100 1.3506
Daily SMA200 1.3681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3621
Previous Daily Low 1.3536
Previous Weekly High 1.3643
Previous Weekly Low 1.3487
Previous Monthly High 1.3749
Previous Monthly Low 1.3358
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3568
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3588
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3513
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3482
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3428
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3598
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3652
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3683

 

 

