GBP/USD Price Analysis: Risks skewed to the downside after multiple rejections near 1.3750

GBP/USD faces pullback risks with signs of uptrend fatigue on technical charts.
The 4-hour chart shows the bulls have faced rejection in the 1.3750 neighborhood multiple times since Jan. 21. That, alongside lower highs on the 4-hour chart Relative Strength Index, indicates scope for a pullback.
The immediate support is seen at 1.37, which, if breached, would open the doors to 1.3610 (Jan. 26 low).
4-hour chart
Trend: Bull fatigue
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3714
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3641
|Daily SMA50
|1.3509
|Daily SMA100
|1.3249
|Daily SMA200
|1.2969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.363
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3587
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3891
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops towards 0.7650 as risk-aversion lifts US dollar
AUD/USD extends the drop towards 0.7650 amid US-China tensions and discouraging Novavax vaccine news. The risk-off market profile has knocked-off the S&P 500 futures, lifting the demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold looks for fresh direction to break the choppy range around $1,840
Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low of $1,839.68. Brokers’ restrictions on retail trading, China tensions weigh on risks amid economic fears. Vaccine hopes, stimulus expectations and light calendar fail to entertain traders.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Ripple buyers confront short-term key SMA to regain 0.2700
XRP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high. The altcoin refreshes intraday top while extending the recovery moves from a swing low of 0.2440 marked on Wednesday. Multiple resistance lines stand tall to challenge bulls.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and approaches the key hurdle in the 91.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.