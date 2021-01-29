GBP/USD Price Analysis: Risks skewed to the downside after multiple rejections near 1.3750

GBP/USD faces pullback risks with signs of uptrend fatigue on technical charts. 

The 4-hour chart shows the bulls have faced rejection in the 1.3750 neighborhood multiple times since Jan. 21. That, alongside lower highs on the 4-hour chart Relative Strength Index, indicates scope for a pullback. 

The immediate support is seen at 1.37, which, if breached, would open the doors to 1.3610 (Jan. 26 low). 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bull fatigue

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3714
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.3732
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3641
Daily SMA50 1.3509
Daily SMA100 1.3249
Daily SMA200 1.2969
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3746
Previous Daily Low 1.363
Previous Weekly High 1.3746
Previous Weekly Low 1.352
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3702
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3674
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.366
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3587
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3544
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3775
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3818
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3891

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

