GBP/USD Price Analysis: Risks further falls, with triangle breakdown in play

- GBP/USD breaches the 1.3850 level as Bailey backs more QE.
- The 4H chart spots a potential symmetrical triangle breakdown.
- RSI points south below the midline, US data awaited.
GBP/USD has come under heavy selling pressure after the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that the central bank will continue bond purchases this year.
The spot accelerated its retreat from the 1.3900 level, as the bulls now look to test the 1.3800 threshold. The recovery in the US Treasury yields limits the dollar’s decline adding to the weight on the cable.
Investors look forward to the US Retail Sales release for near-term trading opportunities in the major.
Technically, as observed on the four-hour chart, the price is teasing a symmetrical triangle breakdown, with the pattern likely to get validated on a candlestick closing below the rising trendline resistance at 1.3859.
The next level for the sellers would be seen at the psychological 1.3800 level, below which the March low at 1.3779 will get tested.
The relative strength index (RSI) points south towards the oversold region while below the 50 level, allowing room for more declines.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
On the flip side, the abovementioned pattern support now resistance will offer initial resistance.
Further up, the bullish 200-simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3875 could challenge the bulls’ commitments.
All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the downside.
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3845
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.3894
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3952
|Daily SMA50
|1.3793
|Daily SMA100
|1.3556
|Daily SMA200
|1.3209
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.395
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3853
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4005
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.389
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3913
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3848
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3945
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1900 ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD manages to regain positive traction above 1.1900 ahead of the European open. The retreat in the US bond yields weigh on the USD and remain supportive of the uptick. Investors look forward to US Retail Sales for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3800 after BOE Bailey's comments
GBP/USD trades below 1.3850, dropping for the third straight day despite the US dollar weakness. Bailey says the BOE will continue bond purchases this year. Europe’s covid vaccine concerns add to the weight on the spot.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.